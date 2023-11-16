Bulgarian Parliament Votes in Support of Denkov Government Amid Chamber Drama

In a contentious session at the Bulgarian Parliament, MPs voted 66-61 in favor of supporting Nikolai Denkov's government. However, moments before the no-confidence motion was put to vote, Members of Parliament from GERB-SDS and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) vacated the chamber. Following this, a request from the Socialists for a re-vote was granted by the Parliament Chair, signaling a potential reevaluation of the decision.

The no-confidence motion, centered on the government's policies concerning defense and national security, was initially presented on November 8 by the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Vazrazhdane, and There Is Such a People (TISP) parliamentary groups. After extensive debate on November 15, the motion was subject to voting.

Per the Parliament's procedural rules, a draft decision for a no-confidence vote requires the support of more than half of the 240 MPs to be considered adopted.

This marks the second no-confidence motion targeted at the “Denkov” Cabinet, with the previous one, addressing energy policy, submitted by the same three groups alongside independent MP Radostin Vasilev, and being rejected on October 13.

The heated session underscores deep-seated divisions within the Bulgarian Parliament, showcasing ongoing tensions and differing perspectives on key governmental policies.