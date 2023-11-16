Grandson Stabs Grandmother over 20 BGN in a Bulgarian Village

Crime | November 16, 2023, Thursday // 15:20
In a shocking incident in the Bulgarian village of Brestovene, a 65-year-old woman fell victim to a distressing attack by her own grandson. The assault, which occurred late last night, stemmed from a dispute over a mere 20 BGN.

Reportedly, the young man, aged 22 and known to suffer from mental illness, sought to take the small sum of money from his grandmother. In the process, he wielded a kitchen knife, viciously stabbing the elderly woman in the stomach.

Promptly after the attack, the assailant himself alerted emergency services via the 112 hotline around 9:30 p.m. Medical responders swiftly transported the injured woman to Razgrad hospital, where she underwent surgery. Fortunately, doctors managed to stabilize her condition, and she is now recovering in the surgical ward with no immediate life-threatening risks.

Law enforcement in Razgrad has since detained the 22-year-old culprit at the Kubrat Regional Office. The incident has led to the initiation of pre-trial proceedings for robbery, a charge that could potentially result in a sentence of up to 10 years in prison for the perpetrator.

This distressing event has shaken the quiet village community and raised concerns about the vulnerability of individuals grappling with mental health issues. Investigations into the matter are ongoing as the affected family grapples with the aftermath of this deeply troubling incident.

