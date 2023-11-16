Fatal Collision on Sofia-Varna Road Claims Bulgarian and American Lives

A tragic accident on the main road between Sofia and Varna near Novo Selo in Veliko Tarnovo has resulted in a joint investigation by the district prosecutor's office. The collision involved two vehicles and led to the immediate fatalities of a 36-year-old Bulgarian and an American.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle carrying the Bulgarian and the American veered into oncoming traffic, resulting in a head-on collision with another car. This second vehicle had a 40-year-old man and a 19-year-old youth on board.

The fatal incident occurred around 19:20 p.m. on a straight section of the Sofia-Varna road, heading towards Sevlievo. Authorities are actively investigating the causes of the collision, involving interviews with witnesses, expert analyses, and assessments.

The surviving driver involved in the accident tested negative for alcohol and drugs. However, the results of autopsies on the deceased individuals and their respective blood tests for alcohol and drugs are pending, as announced by the Veliko Tarnovo district prosecutor's office.