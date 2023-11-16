Bulgarian Singer Sibila Seraphim Brutally Attacked by Ex-Boyfriend After 10-Year Separation

Bulgarian singer Sibila Seraphim, known as the soloist of "Violetov General," faced a horrifying attack at the hands of her ex-boyfriend in central Sofia, a decade after their breakup.

The shocking incident occurred on November 6 at the intersection of Dondukov Blvd. and Krakra St., following an unexpected encounter at a mutual friend's birthday celebration.

Recounting the ordeal to bTV, Seraphim described the terrifying sequence of events. "We each visited a mutual friend separately. While I was crossing the street on my way home, he caught up with me and muttered something. When I took out my phone, he knocked it from my hand and snatched it," she revealed.

Attempting to flee, Seraphim was pursued by her ex-partner. A struggle ensued over the stolen phone, culminating in a violent blow that knocked her to the ground. The aftermath revealed a broken hip joint, for which she underwent surgery at Pirogov Hospital, accompanied by a shoulder fracture.

Despite the gravity of the situation, her assailant allegedly professed undying love for her, using violence as his misguided expression. Seraphim stressed her determination to pursue legal action, asserting, "I will fight for all women who are victims of such insane assaults."

Subsequent reports have been filed with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, with Seraphim advocating for legal retribution against such violent offenders, emphasizing the need for societal change.