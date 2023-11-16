Bulgarian Female Chess Players Triumph Over Serbia in European Team Championship

The female chess players from the Bulgarian national team defeated Serbia with 3:1 points in the fifth round of the European Team Championship in the Montenegro city of Budva.

The Bulgarian women, who still have no loss, played the match very correctly tactically and managed to take advantage on the second and third boards through Nurgyul Salimova and Viktoria Radeva.

With the black pieces, Salimova achieved her first victory in the tournament - over Adela Velikic. The World Cup finalist made Velikic surrender on the 60th move, just before she was checked.

With the whites, Radeva achieved his third victory in four games played. After 58 moves, she won the game against Jovana Eric and thereby shaped the victory of the Bulgarian team.

Before that, on the first board, Antoineta Stefanova made a draw with the white pieces with Teodora Injac, and on the fourth board with the black pieces, Gergana Peycheva did the same in her game with Tijana Blagojevic.

In the standings after the fifth round, France and Azerbaijan lead with 9 match points each, and Bulgaria is in third place with 8.