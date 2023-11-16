The Invisible Influence: Microplastics' Impact on Clouds and Weather

Tiny particles of microplastics are now discovered virtually everywhere, from the oceans' depths to the highest mountain snow and even within the air above bustling cities. Recent research published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters is shedding light on the potential involvement of these minuscule particles in cloud formation, potentially influencing weather patterns.

Scientists are unveiling the presence of microplastics, particles smaller than five millimeters originating from common items like clothing, packaging, and vehicle tires, in the atmosphere. As this field of research progresses, attention is drawn to their potential role in cloud development.

Polyethylene terephthalate, polypropylene, polyethylene, polystyrene, and polyamide, typically used materials for these particles, were examined. Ranging from less than 100 micrometers to as long as 1,500 micrometers, these microplastics, particularly the older and rougher particles, showed signs of having lead, mercury, and oxygen attached to their surfaces, potentially contributing to cloud formation.

Computer models imitating the movement of these plastic particles towards Mount Tai unveiled that they mostly originated from densely populated inland areas, rather than neighboring mountains or oceans. Laboratory experiments mimicking cloud-like conditions showcased that microplastics exposed to such environments exhibited smaller sizes and rougher surfaces than those exposed to pure water or air.

Furthermore, these cloud-altered particles revealed more components of lead, mercury, and oxygen groups. These modifications suggest that clouds could potentially affect microplastics, influencing their ability to shape cloud formation and the destiny of airborne metals. Researchers emphasize the necessity for further investigation to grasp the full impact of microplastics on clouds and weather patterns.