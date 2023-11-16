Emergency BG-ALERT System Testing in Several Bulgarian Regions

The Ministry of the Interior announced the retesting of the Emergency BG-ALERT system in various Bulgarian regions today. Residents in Varna, Dobrich, Targovishte, and Shumen will receive messages as part of this drill.

Set to occur from 12:00 to 12:30 a.m., the broadcast will feature messages in both Bulgarian and English. These alerts are anticipated to be one-time notifications, accompanied by distinctive sounds and vibrations, even when devices are set to silent mode.

The initial phase, scheduled for Wednesday, covered Veliko Turnovo, Razgrad, Ruse, and Silistra. Check when and where the emergency system will be tested in the near future.