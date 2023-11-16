Defense Minister: No Signs of Threats to Bulgarian Military Installations

In response to concerns about potential attacks on Bulgarian armament facilities amid the Ukraine conflict, Defense Minister Todor Tagarev reassures the public of reinforced security measures. Minister Tagarev highlights the intensified physical protection of military depots and munition storage locations due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Addressing a query from MP Ivaylo Mirchev, Minister Tagarev emphasizes the installation of surveillance fire systems and increased security protocols. Stringent measures have been implemented across public companies to prevent incidents similar to the explosions at a private arms company's munitions depot near Karnobat.

Tagarev underscores tightened control over explosives, weapons, and facility access to prevent industrial accidents. Importantly, he clarifies that there is no recorded data of any attacks or attempted attacks on Bulgarian armament facilities, specifically citing the state-owned arms company, TEREM.

MP Mirchev's inquiry regarding attacks against armament plants remains unspecified, prompting Minister Tagarev's detailed clarification regarding the absence of reported incidents.