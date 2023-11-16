Bulgarian Parliament Debates Ending Derogation for Russian Oil Imports
In a crucial parliamentary session today, Bulgaria delves into heated discussions about ending the derogation for Russian oil imports. Proposed drafts by GERB-SDS and WCC-DB are at the heart of this debate, aiming to alter the Law on the Control of Implementation of Restrictive Measures amid Russia's actions in Ukraine.
GERB-SDS, led by Delyan Dobrev, advocates for an immediate cancellation of the derogation, while WCC-DB suggests a later expiration date of March 15, 2024, aligning with the end of the winter period.
Boyko Borissov of GERB warns that a vote against the proposed derogation drop would pave the way for what he refers to as a new "assembly of pro-Kremlin parties."
The current proposals lean toward a complete abolishment of the derogation by October 2024.
