Bulgarian Parliament Debates Ending Derogation for Russian Oil Imports

Politics | November 16, 2023, Thursday // 09:16
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Parliament Debates Ending Derogation for Russian Oil Imports

In a crucial parliamentary session today, Bulgaria delves into heated discussions about ending the derogation for Russian oil imports. Proposed drafts by GERB-SDS and WCC-DB are at the heart of this debate, aiming to alter the Law on the Control of Implementation of Restrictive Measures amid Russia's actions in Ukraine.

GERB-SDS, led by Delyan Dobrev, advocates for an immediate cancellation of the derogation, while WCC-DB suggests a later expiration date of March 15, 2024, aligning with the end of the winter period.

Boyko Borissov of GERB warns that a vote against the proposed derogation drop would pave the way for what he refers to as a new "assembly of pro-Kremlin parties."

The current proposals lean toward a complete abolishment of the derogation by October 2024.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, parliament, derogation, Russian Oil
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria