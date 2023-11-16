Bulgarian MPs to Decide Government's Fate in Crucial Vote

Politics | November 16, 2023, Thursday // 09:12
Bulgaria: Bulgarian MPs to Decide Government's Fate in Crucial Vote

In a pivotal session today, members of the Bulgarian parliament are poised to decide the fate of Nikolai Denkov's cabinet. The crucial vote, scheduled for 1:55 pm, comes after a motion of no confidence was tabled by the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Vazrazhdane party, and There is Such a People (TISP). This motion is rooted in the government's perceived inadequacy in handling the National Security and Defense sector.

Notably, the opposition's dissatisfaction with the administration's performance isn't new. Earlier, a similar vote of no confidence was lodged due to the government's alleged failings in the Energy sector.

However, amid this charged atmosphere, GERB leader Boyko Borissov confirmed that his party's MPs will not rally behind the proposed motion, setting the stage for a potentially contentious parliamentary showdown.

Stay tuned for the outcome of this critical vote, as it holds substantial implications for Bulgaria's political landscape and the government's tenure.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, parliament, vote, no confidence
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria