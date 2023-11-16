Weather in Bulgaria: The Sun is Back!

It will be mostly sunny on Thursday. A moderate wind will continue to blow from the west-northwest, but after noon it will gradually weaken. This was reported by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Maximum temperatures will be between 11°C and 16°C.

In the capital, the maximum temperatures will be around 11°C.

Sunny weather will prevail along the Black Sea. A moderate, temporarily strong wind will blow from the west-northwest, but after noon it will decrease. Maximum temperatures: 15-16°C. The temperature of the sea water is from 10°C on the northern coast to 15°C on the southern. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 knots.

Over the mountains before noon, cloudiness will be significant and light snow will still fall in some places, but the precipitation will stop quickly. Clouds will break to mostly sunny around noon. A strong northwesterly wind will blow, which will gradually weaken. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 6°C, at 2000 meters - about 0°C.

On Friday morning it will be mostly quiet, with minimum temperatures between 0°C and 5°C, visibility will be reduced in places in the lowlands. Cloudiness will increase from the west, and rain will begin later in the afternoon. A weak to moderate south-westerly wind will blow, in the evening it will strengthen in the eastern half of the country. On the night of Saturday, precipitation will cover the entire country, in places in the southeastern half of the country it will be significant. The wind will shift from the northwest and increase, bringing cold air with it and temperatures will drop rapidly.

Saturday will be windy and mostly cloudy. In places, mainly in Eastern Bulgaria and the mountains, there will still be precipitation, but relatively weak. Temperatures will be almost unchanged during the day.