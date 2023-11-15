Christmas Markets Unveiled Across Bulgaria: Festive Fun for All

Get ready to immerse yourself in the holiday spirit as Bulgaria's cities gear up for a dazzling array of Christmas markets. From Sofia to Plovdiv to Ruse, these bustling markets promise delightful treats, heartwarming activities, and festive shopping opportunities for everyone.

Plovdiv: Kapana Christmas Bazaar (December 15-26)

Kapana invites visitors to a magical experience with gifts, delicious food, and aromatic mulled wine. Join in the charitable causes and revel in the joyous atmosphere filled with music, Christmas decorations, and the chance to meet Santa and Snow White.

Montana: Christmas-Themed Bazaar (December 1, 2023 - January 1, 2024)

The pedestrian zone of "Zheravitsa" square will transform into a hub for themed goods, offering an array of Christmas items, toys, candles, and traditional treats. Traders can still apply to be a part of this merry affair.

Smolyan: Regional Administration's Christmas Bazaar (December 11-15)

Farmers and craftsmen from the region gather at the atrium of the administration to showcase their products. Expect locally produced goods and a charitable cause to support children and youth.

Varna: Unique Christmas Market by Maritime Station

An extraordinary Christmas market awaits near Maritime Station, offering delectable treats, an open stage with music, and a grand ice rink to enchant visitors.

As the holiday season draws near, cities like Dobrich, Topolovgrad, and Ruse are also getting ready to spread joy with their own Christmas markets, promising a delightful blend of festivities, food, and shopping experiences.

Discover Sofia's Enchanting Christmas Bazaars: A Festive Wonderland Awaits!

Prepare to be enchanted as Sofia gets adorned with the magic of the holiday season. From traditional German markets to cultural extravaganzas, the Bulgarian capital is set to host an array of Christmas bazaars that promise joy, delightful treats, and cultural richness for all visitors.

German Christmas Market Sofia - Deutscher Weihnachtsmarkt Sofia

Where? City Garden, Alexander Battenberg Square, Sofia

When? November 17 to December 22, 2023, 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Experience the charm of a traditional German bazaar featuring festive decorations, music, delectable food like Braunschweig sausages and mulled wine, plus exciting activities like Santa Claus photo ops.

Sofia Christmas Fest

Where? In front of Kino Cabana, NDK, Sofia, Bulgaria

When? November 17 to December 17, 2023

Immerse yourself in a blend of cultural and entertaining events with culinary delights, enchanting concerts, and activities for the young ones.

Little Pieces of Art Christmas Bazaar 2023

Where? Municipal Cultural Institute House of Culture Krasno Selo

When? December 16-17, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Enjoy the Christmas ambiance at this handmade bazaar featuring workshops, theater productions, and a chance to meet Santa Claus.

Sofia Christmas Park

Where? Slaveykov Square

When? December 1-31, 2023

Experience a fairytale atmosphere with musical performances and cultural events while relishing delectable products from Bulgarian manufacturers.

Rakia and Spirits Fest

Where? National Palace of Culture - NDK

When? December 9-10, 2023

Explore a unique spirits festival with a diverse selection of brandy and spirits in the heart of Sofia.

Explore the wonders of Christmas at these markets and make unforgettable memories with loved ones.