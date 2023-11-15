Understanding Sports Betting Odds: A Beginner's Guide

Sports betting can be a fun way to pass the time - and it is becoming ever more popular all across the globe. Whether you're a bit of an expert bettor or just starting your journey into the world of online sports betting, understanding betting odds is essential.

Odds are literally at the core of every single bet you place, determining how much you can win - and your chances of winning. In this beginner's guide, we'll unravel the mysteries of sports betting odds so that you’ll be able to make more informed betting decisions.

Types of Betting Odds

At most sports betting sites, you’ll find three main formats of odds:

Fractional Odds: These are generally used in the UK and Ireland and they express your potential profit relative to your stake. So, for instance, if an outcome has odds of 5/1, you could win £5 for every £1 you bet, plus your initial stake if your bet wins.

Decimal Odds: These are more popular in Europe and other parts of the world and they represent your total payout, including your stake. So, for example, odds of 6.00 mean that you could win £6 for every £1 bet.

Moneyline Odds: Mainly used in the United States, moneyline odds show how much you need to bet or how much you can win. Positive odds (e.g., +250) show your potential profit on a £100 stake, while negative odds (e.g., -150) show how much you need to bet to win £100.

Probability and Implied Probability

Betting odds are essentially linked to the probability of an event occurring - and understanding this connection is vital for deciding whether or not a bet represents good value. The implied probability is basically a mathematical representation of the likelihood of an outcome based on the odds.

To calculate implied probability, it can be worked out as follows:

For fractional odds: Probability (%) = Denominator / (Denominator + Numerator)

For decimal odds: Probability (%) = 100 / Decimal Odds

For moneyline odds: Probability (%) = 100 / (Absolute Moneyline Odds + 100)

For example

For fractional odds of 5/1, the implied probability is 16.67% (1 / (5 + 1)).

In decimal odds, 6.00 implies a 16.67% chance of success (100 / 6.00).

Moneyline odds of +250 mean there’s a 28.57% implied probability (100 / (250 + 100)).

Understanding Negative and Positive Moneyline Odds

The most complicated for many to pick up is Moneyline odds - because positive and negative odds are worked out in different ways - and it’s essential you understand exactly how they work…

Negative Odds: Negative odds indicate the favourite in a match-up. These odds show how much you will need to bet if you want to make a profit of £100. For instance, if you see -150, you will need to bet £150 to win £100.

Positive Odds: Positive odds represent the underdog. They show the profit you can make on a £100 stake. For example, if you see odds of +250, a £100 bet would give you a £250 profit.

Calculating Potential Winnings

The good news is that calculating your potential winnings is pretty straightforward with odds.

For fractional odds, you need to multiply your stake by the numerator (profit) and divide by the denominator.

In the case of decimal odds, you simply need to multiply your stake by the decimal odds to find out your total return -profit + stake.

For moneyline odds, you just need to use the formula: Potential Profit = (Stake / 100)

Comparing Odds Across Different Bookmakers

Generally, different bookmakers will offer slightly different odds for the same event and the same outcome. So, if you want to maximise your potential profits, you should take the time to compare odds across several bookmakers.

The great news is that there are lots of online sites that do the work for you and provide odds comparison services, so you’ll be able to find the best odds available.

The Overround or Vigorish

It’s worth remembering that bookies need to make a profit - and they do so by adding a margin into the odds that is referred to as the overround or vigorish (vig). The overround basically ensures that the total of the implied probabilities for all of the possible outcomes is over 100%. The surplus will be the bookmaker's profit.

For example, if the total of the implied probabilities of all outcomes in one particular event is 105%, the overround is 5%. The overround will again vary between bookies - and can affect the value of their odds. Those that have the lowest overround generally have the best value odds.

Top Tips for Beginners

So, if you are new to betting, here are our top tips…

Start Small: If you're new to the world of sports betting, begin with smaller bets to get to grips with it first - then move to bigger bets.

Understand the Sport: Only bet on sports, teams and players that you know a lot about.

Use Bankroll Management: Avoid chasing your losses. Set limits on your bets and stick to them.

Research Odds: Before placing a bet, compare odds from different bookmakers to find the best value ones.

Practise Responsible Gambling: Gamble responsibly - and always within your means.

So, hopefully, you know everything about odds to get started in the world of online sports betting! And remember, always bet responsibly and enjoy it.