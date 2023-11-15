First Snow in Bulgaria Expected This Weekend

First snow this weekend. According to the forecasters, on the night of Saturday, precipitation will cover the entire country, and in places in the high valleys and lower mountain areas, it will turn into snow. In Sofia, temperatures will range between 1 and 12 degrees Celsius on Saturday, on Sunday they will not exceed 5 degrees. In the southeastern half of Bulgaria, significant precipitation is expected, but from rain.

The weather will be windy, cloudy and with rain on Saturday as well.

On the night of Sunday in the eastern half of the country, precipitation will increase, in the northeastern regions, it will be significant.

Warming and more sun are expected at the beginning of the new week.

With the passage of a cold atmospheric front across the country today, temperatures will continue to drop, but will remain higher than usual for mid-November - the maximum from 16 to 21 degrees, in Sofia around 15 degrees. The wind will shift from the northwest and increase in intensity, cloud cover will increase and light rain will fall in places from west to east.

During the night in Northern Bulgaria, it will clear up, while in the South there will still be rain showers, which will stop by the morning and the clouds will break. The minimum temperatures tomorrow will be between 4 and 9 degrees. The maximum will be from 11 to 16 degrees, in Sofia about 11 degrees. A moderate, temporarily strong north-westerly wind will blow in the Danube Plain and the Upper Thracian Plain, which will weaken after noon. Sunny weather will prevail.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea. A moderate, temporarily strong wind will blow from the west-northwest, but after noon it will also weaken there. The excitement of the sea will be weak. Light snow will still fall in some places in the mountains before noon, but in the second half of the day the clouds will break to mostly sunny.

A strong northwesterly wind will blow, which will gradually weaken. Temperatures will drop and the maximum in the sea resorts will be between 1 and 7 degrees.

It will be partly cloudy in the morning in the Balkans. After lunch, it will decrease to mostly sunny weather. Colder air will move in from the northwest and temperatures will drop.

Friday morning will be foggy, with temperatures around and just above freezing, and rain showers are expected after noon.