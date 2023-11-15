Day 630 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia will Pay a High Price for Avdiivka says Zelensky

Day 630 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Ukraine holds positions south of the Dnieper, Kyiv and Moscow have confirmed

Zelensky : Russia will pay a high price for Avdiivka

Zelensky 's chief of staff: The next year is decisive in the war

The mayor of Kyiv fears that the war in Gaza will divert attention from Ukraine



In the past 24 hours, Russian and Ukrainian officials have confirmed for the first time that Kyiv's forces have managed to take positions on the left (east) bank of the Dnieper River in southern Ukraine.

It comes weeks after reports of a Ukrainian breakthrough were followed by mixed reports of successes in Russian-controlled areas of Kherson region since it invaded Ukraine on February 24 last year.

Russia has been holding the left bank of the Dnieper for a year now, after withdrawing from the right bank. Ukraine's breakthrough was reported, as of last month, only unofficially.

There has been no confirmed information about the fighting in the area so far; disputed village of Krynky, which Kyiv can use as a bridgehead, according to some media is subject to fighting, according to others under Ukrainian control.

In yesterday's announcement from the participation of the head of the office of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Andriy Yermak at the Hudson Institute in Washington, the words appear that, contrary to all expectations: "The Ukrainian Defense Forces have acquired a bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnieper. Step by step they are demilitarizing Crimea. We have covered 70% of the distance. And our counteroffensive continues."

This comes a year after Russian forces, under pressure from the Ukrainian army, decided to withdraw from the right, western bank of the Dnieper, where Kherson, the main city of the region of the same name, is located.

A day before Yermak's comments, the Russian state agencies TASS and RIA Novosti retracted their reports about the "regrouping" of forces to more advantageous positions near the Dnieper.

Confirmation of Ukrainian operations on the left bank of the Dnieper today also came from Russia. The head of the occupation administration of the Kherson region and Russian-appointed governor, Vladimir Saldo, said today that Kyiv had managed to take positions on this coast. At the same time, he assured on "Telegram" that the Russian army is subjecting the Ukrainian army to a "fiery hell".

Saldo spoke of the presence of about a brigade and half of the Ukrainian army on the stretch of the railway bridge to Krynky and said that the enemy was "blocked" in the village. "People are legitimately" worried about the issue lately, he continued, but he said Russia is dealing with them, and "the average life expectancy of a Ukrainian soldier on the left bank is 'just over two days'."

Zelensky: Russia will pay a high price for Avdiivka

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said defending the destroyed eastern town of Avdiivka is key to Kyiv's military plans, as heavy Russian losses there are likely to change Moscow's behavior in the wider conflict, Reuters reported, citing BTA.

Meanwhile, Zelensky's chief of staff admitted for the first time that Ukrainian forces in the southern Kherson region had established a foothold on the east bank of the Dnieper River, potentially opening a new line of attack into Crimea. A year ago, Russian troops left the west bank and took up positions on the east, from where they regularly shell the towns and villages opposite.

Moscow's forces have focused on eastern Ukraine after failing to advance on Kyiv in the early days of the invasion in February 2022. They have been attacking Avdiivka since mid-October and officials from the town, which had a pre-war population of 32,000, they say that not a single building remains intact.

In his nightly video address, Zelensky said that the Russian attacks in the eastern part of the Donetsk region, including in Avdiivka, were "very intense".

"Russia is already losing men and equipment near Avdiivka faster and on a larger scale than, for example, near Bakhmut. Resisting their pressure is extremely difficult. The more Russian forces are destroyed in the Avdiivka area, the worse the overall position of the enemy and the overall course of this war," he said.

Official Russian accounts of the fighting in the east of the country make no mention of Avdiivka, although prominent Russian military blogger Rybar said there had been "some progress" in positions around the town.

Russia's defense ministry said Moscow's forces had repelled five attacks around villages near Bakhmut retaken from Ukraine since May. It added that Ukrainian losses were 300 killed and wounded.

Reuters noted that it was unable to verify the information from either side.

Zelensky's chief of staff: The next year is decisive in the war

The head of the office of the Ukrainian president expressed hope for a breakthrough year in the defense of his country against the Russian invasion, DPA reported.

"Next year will be decisive for us," Andriy Yermak said in a speech at the Hudson Institute in Washington. According to him, Russia's air superiority must be broken, and for this Kyiv needs more air defense weapons from its allies.

"I'll tell you the truth, and this winter will be very difficult for us," Yermak said, referring to Russian airstrikes on Ukraine's energy grid last winter. Kyiv has repeatedly expressed fears that new attacks by Moscow, particularly on substations, could again lead to prolonged blackouts this winter.

Yermak said the expected protective shield provided by the denser air defense system should also help reopen one of Ukraine's airports. Ukrainian airspace has been closed to civilian air traffic since the full-scale Russian invasion began almost 21 months ago. The airport in Lviv, western Ukraine, is located just over 50 km from the Polish border.

In his speech, Yermak once again ruled out the possibility of a compromise peace. A prerequisite for a "just" peace will be the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory, Yermak said.

Moscow's army still controls almost a fifth of Ukraine's territory, DPA recalls.

Ukraine emphasizes that the Kremlin has increased the number of troops participating in the war, and that therefore Western aid is more necessary than ever to block Russian ambitions, reported AFP.

"The number of Russian troops in Ukraine is three times greater than at the beginning of the aggression, and therefore our country must maintain international support," wrote the head of the presidential office of Ukraine on "Telegram".

In the US, Yermak discussed cooperation with Timothy Barrow, the British Prime Minister's national security adviser, Ukrinform reported. According to the agency, Yermak stated this in a publication pn "Telegram".

"During the meeting with Timothy Barrow, Secretary of the National Security Council, National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister of Great Britain, we discussed issues related to the Peace Formula of President Volodymyr Zelensky," said the head of the office of the President of Ukraine.

Yermak also notes that Britain is "a great friend of Ukraine".

The mayor of Kyiv fears that the war in Gaza will divert attention from Ukraine

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko expressed fears that many countries will reduce their attention to Ukraine after the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, DPA reported.

"The consequence is that Russia will not be punished and will simply continue to act." This will open up more opportunities for Moscow, said the mayor of the Ukrainian capital.

Klitschko, 52, a former professional boxer, made his comments on the sidelines of the sixth German-Ukrainian Municipal Partnership Conference in the eastern German city of Leipzig. The three-day meeting ends today.

Klitschko said he was looking ahead to the coming months with concern as Ukraine faced a third winter of fighting against Russia.

"I am worried about the winter," said the Ukrainian politician. He described the situation in his home country as "an illusion of life that can be destroyed at any moment".

People in Ukraine dream of peace. Giving part of Ukraine to Russia is unthinkable, Klitschko said.

"We are also fighting for our European future," he added.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and war has been raging there ever since.

The mayor of Kyiv said that he does not see the end of it. His city is well prepared for the coming winter - and thanks to the help of partner cities like Leipzig.

"However, we cannot rule out the possibility that Russian missiles will destroy our infrastructure," warned Klitschko. This is another reason why he advises his citizens to be prepared for the worst and to have enough food, drinking water and warm clothes ready.

"Everyone has to be ready," Klitschko said.

