Borissov Warns of Consequences for Sofia Coalition with BSP and Vazrazhdane

GERB-SDS will not support the vote of no confidence against the government in Bulgaria, party leader Boyko Borissov assured on the sidelines of the parliament.

"There can be no surprises in the vote of no confidence, because this vote is related to the sphere of defense, where in the last 10 years we have done so much to rearm the Bulgarian army, so it is absolutely meaningless," he said.

GERB-SDS will not support the budget in this form, Borisov also stated, and invited the Finance Minister to revise the project before the first reading, so that GERB does not have to vote "against". According to him, the adoption of the budget is not a guarantee for the fate of the government, because in recent years it has happened several times that the National Assembly did not adopt the annual budget on time.

"There is a lot to be done - both for the infrastructure projects and for the municipalities. A mechanism must be found for all municipalities to be supported. So the conversation is not whether we want to give it only to our municipalities, or to the DPS party, or to them , but to include it in the budget for all municipalities, so that the people of the regions are satisfied.

The debt crisis is already a fact, for which we are also to blame. For the last three years, all possible nonsense has been done in this country - everything has gone downhill, there is no collection. Therefore, we proposed a more conservative budget. We need to have a budget that keeps us out of the debt spiral. We will only support things that we think are right," Borissov stressed.

According to him, with the votes against GERB-SDS proposals to drop the derogation for Russian oil, a new coalition is emerging.

Borisov threatened that “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) will pay a bitter price if they form a coalition in Sofia with the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and “Vazrazhdane”.

"In recent weeks we have seen the new alternative of WCC-DB - Vazrazhdane and BSP. I want to remind Petkov that it was Friday and he told me that if Terziev is not elected as mayor of Sofia, the government will fall, then I from Samokov called GERB to vote and thanks to these votes, the government remained. I said vote for the government's candidate. Allegedly BSP and “Vazrazhdane” are pro-Kremlin and pro-Putin, and WCC-DB are negotiating with these parties for a majority.

WCC-DB will pay the price bitterly if they form a coalition in Sofia with these parties - Vazrazhdane and BSP. We are a firm opposition in Sofia, because they asked for it," Borissov also said.

The leader of GERB stated that his party will categorically not support Boris Bonev for the chairmanship of the Sofia Municipal Council.