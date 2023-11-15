Tensions Rise: Roma Community Demands Justice After Police Shooting in Greece

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | November 15, 2023, Wednesday // 14:34
Bulgaria: Tensions Rise: Roma Community Demands Justice After Police Shooting in Greece

In Greece, tensions erupted among the Roma community after a police officer shot an underage Roma driver who was operating a vehicle without a license.

For three consecutive days, Roma dissatisfaction has surged across the nation. In Roma neighborhoods, fires are lit, roads blocked, stones hurled at police, and parked cars overturned, prompting police deployment of anti-riot units to manage the situation.

The catalyst for the Roma uproar was an incident where a police officer fired at a 17-year-old driver who evaded a routine check. Following a 20-kilometer chase, the driver, unlicensed, was accidentally shot upon stopping.

Roma protests demand justice, highlighting this as not the first fatal occurrence involving young Roma violating laws.

