Bulgaria's Defense Minister Challenges No-Confidence Vote

Politics » DEFENSE | November 15, 2023, Wednesday // 11:30
Bulgaria’s Defense Minister, Todor Tagarev, denounced the vote of no confidence, asserting it doesn't represent the army's true state. During debates on the opposition's call for the cabinet's dismissal over defense and security policies, Tagarev highlighted the multifaceted nature of defense issues, promising a comprehensive policy presentation in February.

Addressing concerns, Tagarev defended a 10% salary hike for defense workers and refuted conflict of interest claims, clarifying minimal involvement in a company linked to his wife. He acknowledged severe personnel shortages, particularly in ground forces, attributing it to demographic challenges and pandemic fallout. He attributed reduced military applicants to a disinformation campaign by certain parliamentary groups.

Amidst the debate, opposition parties sharply criticized Tagarev. The Socialists questioned his influence on military recruitment, while "Vazrazhdane" accused him of serving Ukrainian interests rather than Bulgaria's. "There Is Such a People" pledged support for any no-confidence vote against the government, irrespective of the issue.

Concluding his remarks, Tagarev emphasized the significance of Ukraine's conflict with Russia, warning of increased defense efforts if Russia seizes any Ukrainian territory. He stressed support for Ukraine and the restoration of order contingent on Putin's regime losing the war.

