Bulgaria: Dead Man was Found in a Gas Station Toilet

Dead Man was Found in a Gas Station Toilet

An employee of a gas station in Sandanski filed a report about a man lying lifeless in the toilet, reported the Police Department in Blagoevgrad.

Police officers and an emergency team arrived at the scene and confirmed the death. It was established that the man is 53 years old from the city of Sandanski. No evidence of violent death was found. The prosecutor's office has been notified of the case.

