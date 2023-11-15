Bulgaria: Dead Man was Found in a Gas Station Toilet
An employee of a gas station in Sandanski filed a report about a man lying lifeless in the toilet, reported the Police Department in Blagoevgrad.
Police officers and an emergency team arrived at the scene and confirmed the death. It was established that the man is 53 years old from the city of Sandanski. No evidence of violent death was found. The prosecutor's office has been notified of the case.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » 15 Children from Plovdiv have Food Poisoning
- » The Body of a Bulgarian Woman was Found in the Tiber River in Italy
- » Public Safety Concerns Rise as Child Takes Wheel of Plovdiv Bus
- » Sofia's Heating System Stumbles, Leaves Residents in the Cold
- » Bulgaria: Two People Died in a Car Accident near Pomorie
- » Russian Ferry Collided with another Vessel off Bulgaria's Cape Shabla