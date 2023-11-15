15 Children from Plovdiv have Food Poisoning
15 children from the same kindergarten in Plovdiv have food poisoning, Nova TV reported. 3 of them were examined in hospital.
Three children from the “Slavei” kindergarten were admitted last night to the Infectious Diseases Clinic at St. George hospital with food poisoning. They are around 4 years old and were brought in between 10 pm and 2 am. After the intervention of the doctors and the necessary care, the condition of the children improved.
The cause of the poisoning is not yet clear, the results of the samples taken are awaited.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Dead Man was Found in a Gas Station Toilet
- » The Body of a Bulgarian Woman was Found in the Tiber River in Italy
- » Public Safety Concerns Rise as Child Takes Wheel of Plovdiv Bus
- » Sofia's Heating System Stumbles, Leaves Residents in the Cold
- » Bulgaria: Two People Died in a Car Accident near Pomorie
- » Russian Ferry Collided with another Vessel off Bulgaria's Cape Shabla