15 Children from Plovdiv have Food Poisoning

15 children from the same kindergarten in Plovdiv have food poisoning, Nova TV reported. 3 of them were examined in hospital.

Three children from the “Slavei” kindergarten were admitted last night to the Infectious Diseases Clinic at St. George hospital with food poisoning. They are around 4 years old and were brought in between 10 pm and 2 am. After the intervention of the doctors and the necessary care, the condition of the children improved.

The cause of the poisoning is not yet clear, the results of the samples taken are awaited.