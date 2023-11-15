Shocking Video: Special Needs Child Abused by Teens in Pernik

In the Bulgarian city of Pernik, a disturbing incident of violence has sparked outrage. A video circulating on social media portrays a girl mistreating a boy with special educational needs, prompting an investigation by the district prosecutor's office.

The mayor of Pernik and local law enforcement have responded to the incident, stating their involvement in working with the children and their families.

The distressing episode unfolded on a busy street where 16-year-old Iliyan encountered two girls who allegedly began physically assaulting him while another boy filmed the ordeal.

When questioned about the assault, Iliyan stated it was triggered by claims that he had said certain things, although he denies any prior conflict with them. He revealed that the attack endured for a prolonged period. Notably, this wasn't the first instance of violence against him by the girls, who were familiar neighbors.

Following the public altercation, Iliyan returned home without disclosing the incident and falsely explained the bruises as self-inflicted. It was only later, when his father inadvertently discovered a video clip shared by a classmate, that the truth emerged.

Expressing shock and dismay, Iliyan's father, Petar Ivailov, highlighted the severity of the situation and emphasized the need for the perpetrators to face legal consequences.

Authorities, including the children's pedagogic room and the prosecutor's office, are actively investigating the case. Mayor Stanislav Vladimirov also addressed the issue, assuring decisive action from the schools attended by the involved girls and emphasizing zero tolerance for such incidents.

The investigation and response from authorities aim to address the distressing act of violence and ensure accountability for those responsible.