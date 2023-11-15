From Today: 50 Foods in Bulgarian Stores - With Low Prices!

The prices of a minimum of 50 food products in the large retail chains that have joined the campaign of the Bulgarian Ministry of Economy and Industry will be lower from today - November 15. They will be branded with the “Affordable to You” (Достъпно за вас) logo.

"The initiative starts in stages in partnership with most of the larger retail chains, while talks are also held with smaller regional ones. The aim is to guarantee the most affordable prices for certain goods from the small consumer basket," commented the Minister of economy and industry Bogdan Bogdanov.

"Each retail outlet that has joined the campaign will use the logo of the ‘Affordable for you’ initiative. It will be positioned next to the product that is offered that particular week, as well as in the retailer's brochures. The price must be the cheapest they can offer for the given product," emphasized Bogdanov.

The department's initiative was supposed to start on November 1, but the ministry was waiting for an opinion from the Commission for the Protection of Competition on the Declaration of Partnership with the commercial chains that show interest in being included in the ministry's campaign. The goal of the initiative is to achieve permanently low prices for Bulgarian consumers.

On a weekly basis, the Ministry of Economy and Industry will conduct an analysis to monitor price dynamics. At a later stage on the department's website, users will be able to find the discount on the product and see where they can buy it.

"We started the first stage of the campaign from the big chains, as they have the most outlets in the whole country and the price reduction will affect more people," Minister Bogdanov said. In the second stage, talks begin with regional chains and small shops.

The Ministry of Economy continues the dialogue with all potential partners who are willing to join the campaign, with the idea of it reaching consumers in every populated place.

The initiative is implemented in partnership between the Ministry of Economy and Industry and each individual business operator, voluntarily accepting the terms of the initiative, and covers the provision of seven product groups from the small consumer basket, meeting the usual quality requirements and containing all the necessary products for a varied diet. namely: bread, sugar and cereals including flour, bread, pasta, pasta, sugar, pulses including rice, kidney beans, lentils, peas, chickpeas, meat and meat products including fresh pork, fresh chicken, fish, short-lived sausages, long-lived sausages, minced meat, milk, dairy products and eggs, including fresh milk between 1 percent and 4 percent fat, UHT milk, sour milk, cheese, cheese white brine, cottage cheese, eggs, fruit, including apples, grapes, citrus and southern fruits, other fresh and frozen fruits, vegetables including tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage, peppers, ripe onions, garlic, leeks, root vegetables, leafy greens, other fresh vegetables, potatoes, canned vegetables and produce vegetable-based, animal and vegetable oils and fats, vinegar and salt, including milk oils, oil, vinegar, salt.

On October 18, Minister Bogdanov announced that the Ministry of Economy and Industry is starting the "Affordable for you" initiative from the beginning of November, which aims to make available to consumers a package of essential goods offered in retail chains for a certain period of time.

The horizon of the initiative is eight months, Bogdanov said during the first edition of the forum for modern trade “More than trade”, organized by the Association for Modern Trade.