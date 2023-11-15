Diplomatic Reboot: Biden Aims to Normalize US-China Ties

President Joe Biden is gearing up for a pivotal engagement with Chinese President Xi Jinping, emphasizing the pivotal goal of reestablishing normalized and consistent communication channels between the United States and China. Biden's vision for this crucial meeting revolves around reinstating a regular course of correspondence, enabling direct communication, particularly during times of crisis. He specifically highlights the significance of being able to pick up the phone and engage in dialogue, emphasizing the need for seamless interaction, including the crucial aspect of maintaining communication between their respective militaries.

Scheduled for a four-hour session at San Mateo County's Filoli Estate, this meeting holds immense significance amid Biden's bustling schedule during the 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. While the President has an array of engagements, his sit-down with Xi Jinping is undoubtedly the centerpiece.

Biden, just before departing for San Francisco, underlined the paramount importance of returning to a standard pattern of communication. "Being able to make sure our militaries still have contact with one another," he pointed out to reporters at the White House, elucidating the depth of his expectations from this encounter.

Reports circulating suggest the potential announcement of an agreement addressing the source materials involved in the illegal fentanyl trade during this meeting. This adds further weight to the anticipated outcomes of this high-stakes dialogue.

Before heading to San Francisco, Biden engaged in discussions with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the White House. Widodo, the leader of the world's most populous Muslim nation, holds critical views on Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip. This visit, occurring during a sensitive time, given Widodo's criticism and Biden's unwavering support for Israel's right to self-defense, underscores the complexities of international relations.

Simultaneously, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby, in a press briefing, echoed the administration's enthusiasm, indicating the President's optimism and determination heading into the APEC gathering. Kirby outlined the President's agenda, focusing on three crucial facets: bolstering American investment in the region, advocating for better international worker standards and environmental conditions, and promoting a more inclusive economy across the region.

Amidst various global tensions, the United States has urged China to play a more constructive role in conflicts such as the Israel-Hamas strife and the Russia-Ukraine war. Biden is anticipated to emphasize the imperative nature of restoring military-to-military communication between the two nations, emphasizing this as a key objective.

The forthcoming discussions between the US and China are poised to delve into a myriad of issues, ranging from reestablishing military communication to addressing conflicts in different parts of the world. Potential avenues for cooperation on climate change, countering narcotics trafficking, human rights concerns, and escalating military situations in regions like the South China Sea and around Taiwan are all expected to be part of the expansive talks.