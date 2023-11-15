European Commissioner Urges Bulgaria to End Russian Energy Dependency

November 15, 2023, Wednesday
During the European Sustainable Development Week in Brussels, Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson called on Bulgaria to draft a plan aiming to end its reliance on Russian energy imports by 2027. Simson, addressing Politico's event, criticized Hungary for its continued energy purchases from Russia, highlighting the vulnerability it poses to malign influence from Moscow.

Simson's remarks come amidst anticipation of the EU's 12th package of sanctions against Russia, due on November 15. Despite some member states pushing for gas purchase restrictions, it's unlikely that this package will include such measures.

The commissioner's plea for diversification and reduction of Russian energy reliance reflects growing concerns about geopolitical vulnerability and ties between EU countries and Moscow. This directive puts pressure on Bulgaria to strategize its energy independence in the face of regional energy dynamics.

