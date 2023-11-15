Bulgarian Parliament Debates No-Confidence Vote

Politics | November 15, 2023, Wednesday // 09:24
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Parliament Debates No-Confidence Vote

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has ignited discussions within the Parliament by initiating a vote of no confidence against the government, backed by "Vazrazhdane" and "There Is Such a People" (TISP) parties. The motion's primary contention revolves around the government's purported failure in safeguarding national security and defense.

Amidst the discussions, BSP leader Kornelia Ninova highlighted the stagnation in Bulgaria's aspiration to join the Schengen area, citing it as a significant concern that has yet to see tangible progress. Ninova's remarks echoed the sentiment of many Bulgarians eagerly awaiting progress in this regard.

In response, Minister of Defense Todor Tagarev dismissed the no-confidence motion, labeling it as unwarranted. He further emphasized that the motion regurgitated old and previously deliberated issues, indicating its lack of merit and substance.

The debate surrounding the no-confidence motion underscores mounting concerns regarding national security and the government's perceived inefficiency in addressing crucial matters like Bulgaria's Schengen integration.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: government, confidence, vote, security
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria