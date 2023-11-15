COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 210 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of COVID-19 registered in the last 24 hours are 210, 70% of which were not vaccinated, according to the data published in the Unified Information Portal.

Cases were detected using 2,446 tests, giving a positive test rate of 8.58%.

There were 2 deaths in the last 24 hours, and none of them had been vaccinated. This brings their number to 38,592 since the start of the pandemic.

333 were cured in the last 24 hours, and 5,295 cases remain active. Of these, 398 were hospitalized, including 35 in intensive care units.

52 were admitted to a hospital in the last day, 71.15% of them were not vaccinated.

Over the last 24 hours, 1,090 doses of vaccines against the coronavirus have been administered in Bulgaria. This brings the number of doses administered to 4,713,414 since the start of the pandemic. There are 2,077,983 people with a completed vaccination cycle, of which 1,001,412 received a booster dose, and 128,842 received a second booster.