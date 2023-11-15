Weather in Bulgaria: Chilling Cold Front Sweeping the Country, Rain Expected

Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Chilling Cold Front Sweeping the Country, Rain Expected Photo: Stella Ivanova @novinite.com

Bulgaria braces for a sudden plunge in temperatures as a chilling cold front makes its way across the country, heralding cloudy skies and precipitation. Wednesday's forecast indicates minimum temperatures ranging between 3°C and 8°C, with the capital city Sofia shivering at around 2°C.

Throughout the day, Bulgaria is set to experience overcast conditions accompanied by light rainfall moving eastward from the western region. Daytime temperatures will hover between 16°C and 21°C, with Sofia expecting a maximum of 15°C.

The Black Sea coast, initially drenched in sunshine with intermittent clouds, anticipates rain in the southern region post-noon. Coastal air temperatures will linger between 15°C and 18°C, while sea temperatures range from 10-11°C in the north to 15-16°C in the south. The sea swell is expected to range between 2-3.

Mountainous areas are forecasted to witness cloudy skies with sporadic light rain, while snowfall is projected above 2,200 meters. Temperature ranges include 13°C at 1,200 meters and a chilling 6°C at 2,000 meters.

However, Thursday brings a slight respite with scattered clouds and a rain-free forecast. Overnight temperatures between 5°C and 10°C will yield to daytime highs from 11°C to 16°C, offering a brief reprieve from the preceding chilly conditions.

As the cold front tightens its grip, Bulgarians are advised to brace for a stark drop in temperatures and precipitation before a potential easing on Thursday.

