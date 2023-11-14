Last Chance for CEE Startups to Join 200+ VC Funds and the Biggest Online Competition in the Region!

Startups and scaleups from Central & Eastern Europe have a last chance to APPLY to CEE Startup Challenge, the flagship competition in the region organized by Vestbee, the leading community-powered matchmaking platform for startups, VC funds, accelerators, and corporates.

200+ VC funds, fast track to CEE VC Summit 2024, over 250k EUR in business tools, media exposure, and more! awaits participants

Selected startups and scaleups will be able to transform their business with fundraising support, connecting them to leading investors. Their business ideas will be assessed by the experienced panel of judges from VC funds and corporates, including Target Global, Molten, Flashpoint, 500 Emerging Europe, Market One Capital, Kaya, HTGF, Burda Principal Investments, Inovo, 3VC, OTB, BlackFin Capital Partners, EiT InnoEnergy, WEG and more. The selected startups will also be invited to the biggest, invitation-only gathering of more than 250 VC fund managers - CEE VC Summit 2024.

Moreover, startups will be provided with a range of offers and discounts from program’s partner, which include €100K in credits from OVHcloud, 90% off on HubSpot for Startups, €15K in Stripe Credits, K on the Mixpanel Growth Plan and business tools like Zendesk, HubSpot, Notion, Customer.io, TrustMate, Brand24, and Bouncer.

Which startups can apply

CEE Startup Challenge is seeking applications from companies raising seed, pre-series A, and series A in various fields, including SaaS & Marketplaces, AI / ML, Fintech & Insurtech, Cybersecurity, Defence and Govtech, Mobility, Industry 4.0 & Manufacturing, Environmental and Sustainable Solutions, Food and Agriculture, Healthcare & Wellbeing, Consumer Technology, Diversity and Inclusion and more.

Hurry up! Candidates can apply until November 17 via Vestbee platform: https://bit.ly/45AFydV