Sofia: The Space In Front of St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral will be Closed for Cars

The space in front of the St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral becomes a car-free place.

A new organization of traffic is being introduced in the area closed between Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd., Narodno Sabranie Sq., Vasil Levski Blvd., Vasil Levski Blvd. roundabout, Gina Kuncheva Sq., Moskovska St. and St. G. S. Rakovski, announced the Metropolitan Municipality.

St. "Oborishte" in the section from "G. S. Rakovski" next to "St. Al. Nevsky" square, in front of the monument of the Unknown Warrior and the church of St. Sofia, becomes a pedestrian zone.

The part of Moskovska St. in the direction of Gina Kuncheva Square and the square itself are pedestrian zones, also with the passage of cars with a special regime.

The movement of cars through "St. Al. Nevsky" Square will be carried out in one lane from "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd along "15th November" Street past the National Assembly along the eastern arc, along "Dunav" Street, to the left along "Moskovska" street or directly along "Dunav" street and exit at "Dondukov" blvd. In the other direction along "11th August" Street, along the eastern arc, along "15th November" Street to "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd.

The organization of movement along "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd. and along "G. S. Rakovski" remains two-way traffic with two lanes in each direction.

St. "Moskovska" remains one-way from "Dunav" street in the direction of "G. S. Rakovski";

St. "Landfill" in the section of St. Square Al. Nevsky to "Vasil Levski" Blvd. has three outbound traffic lanes in the direction of "Vasil Levski" Blvd. and one inbound lane in the direction of the center and one "blue zone" parking lane;

Parking around the "St. Al. Nevsky" temple is removed, as well as the parking spaces along the western arc of the square;

Parking spaces are allocated in the section from "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd. to "15th November" St., along the eastern arc of St. Al. Nevsky to 11th August Street; There are also places for parking behind the monument to Tsar Osvoboditel and taxi stands.

The purpose of the introduced change of traffic is to free the square space around the temple-monument "St. Alexander Nevsky".