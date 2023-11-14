Controversy Over Bulgaria-Hungary Game: From Venue Changes to Empty Stadiums

The highly anticipated European qualification match between Bulgaria and Hungary has become embroiled in a venue controversy, resulting in the decision to keep the game behind closed doors despite several venue changes.

Initially slated for Sofia, the hosting of the match faced a series of twists and turns. The Hungarian Football Federation confirmed the match's location at the "Vasil Levski" National Stadium in Sofia but maintained it would occur without spectators due to prior security concerns.

The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) attributed the fan exclusion to a dispute with the Plovdiv Municipality, which was initially planned to host the match at the Hristo Botev stadium. However, concerns over the stadium's safety led UEFA to relocate the fixture back to Sofia.

This match holds significant importance for Bulgaria's national team, which currently occupies the fifth spot in Group G, having accumulated only 2 points from six matches without securing a victory.

Furthermore, the game will mark the debut of Bulgaria's newly appointed coach, Ilian Iliev.

Expressing frustration with the BFU's handling of the situation, the Hungarian Football Federation criticized the organization's actions as "unprecedented, frivolous, and unsportsmanlike." Despite their reservations, Hungary accepted UEFA's decision for a closed-door match but voiced strong criticism toward the BFU's management of the situation.

The turmoil surrounding the choice of venue stemmed from apprehensions regarding potential fan protests linked to Bulgaria's recent string of losses. The "Resignation" chants during First League matches emerged as a symbol of discontent, contributing to administrative challenges surrounding stadium safety.

The constant flux of venues from Sofia to Plovdiv, then Kardzhali, and ultimately back to Sofia underlines the administrative and logistical chaos faced by both football federations, UEFA, and local authorities.