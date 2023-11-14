Nepal Bans TikTok to Preserve Social Harmony

Nepal has banned the Chinese app TikTok because it considers its content harmful to social harmony, the BBC reported.

The decision comes days after the introduction of a new rule requiring companies that own social networks to open their liaison offices in the country.

TikTok has about a billion monthly users, but is banned in several countries, including India.

Earlier this year, Montana became the first US state to ban the app.

According to Nepal's Minister of Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma, the platform is spreading malicious content.