Nepal Bans TikTok to Preserve Social Harmony

World | November 14, 2023, Tuesday // 14:50
Bulgaria: Nepal Bans TikTok to Preserve Social Harmony

Nepal has banned the Chinese app TikTok because it considers its content harmful to social harmony, the BBC reported.

The decision comes days after the introduction of a new rule requiring companies that own social networks to open their liaison offices in the country.

TikTok has about a billion monthly users, but is banned in several countries, including India.

Earlier this year, Montana became the first US state to ban the app.

According to Nepal's Minister of Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma, the platform is spreading malicious content.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Nepal, TikTok, ban
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria