Day 629 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Worst Fears Turned Into Reality - EU Cannot Deliver 1 Million Shells On Time

Day 629 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

The European Commission allocates an additional 110 million euros to Ukraine

Finland restricts entry from Russia , it suspects Moscow of injecting migrants

The EU cannot deliver 1 million shells to Ukraine on time, said a German minister

The US promises support for Ukraine in the winter as well

Russia is building a factory for Iranian drones

A Ukrainian MP has been detained on suspicion of treason in favor of Russia

Ukrainian president's chief of office calls on leading US Jewish organizations to continue supporting Ukraine

NATO: So far we have not seen a real will on Putin's part to negotiate an acceptable solution in Ukraine

Russian air defense intercepted four Ukrainian drones over four Russian regions



The European Commission allocates an additional 110 million euros to Ukraine

The European Commission allocates an additional 110 million euros to Ukraine.

Of this, €100 million will support EU partners to deliver cash, basic services related to the provision of food, water, shelter, healthcare, psychological support and protection.

The remaining 10 million euros are earmarked for supporting Ukrainian refugees and their shelter in Moldova.

Thus, the EU's total humanitarian aid in response to Russia's war in Ukraine amounts to 843 million euros.

Finland restricts entry from Russia, it suspects Moscow of injecting migrants

Finland is preparing to limit the operation of checkpoints along the border with Russia due to the influx of migrants from third countries. The authorities suspect that this is a "deliberate decision" by the Russian authorities, as according to the prime minister there is evidence that the border authorities are escorting these people to the border and letting them into Finnish territory without the necessary document verification.

The legislation allows for border restrictions to the extent, if necessary, that all border crossings are closed, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said on Tuesday. Part of such measures could be directing the acceptance of asylum applications to only one place.

A recent member of NATO, Finland shares a 1,340-kilometer border with Russia, which is also the external border of the European Union.

Previously, the Finnish authorities introduced a ban on crossing the border in several cities by bicycle. These measures are related to the increased number of migrants crossing the Russian border without the necessary documents. According to the border service, these are citizens of Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Turkey.

About 60 asylum seekers have arrived from Russia since early Monday morning, according to the Finnish border service. On Tuesday, 39 people crossed the border, compared to 21 the previous day. However, the average number is usually less than 10 people per week. That contrasts with a total of 91 people who arrived without the necessary documents from Aug. 1 to Nov. 12, according to the Border Patrol.

"Russia has changed its behavior and is allowing these people (from third countries) to cross the border without documents," says Orpo. "It seems like a very conscious decision," he added.

"Russia does not have any grand plan other than to destabilize the situation at the lowest cost," the Financial Times quoted Charly Salonius-Pasternak, a leading researcher at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs, as saying. According to him, Russia's approach is the following: "Let's complicate the neighbor's life without interfering with the military."

Although the absolute number of illegal migrants remains low, the sharp increase is reminiscent of the migration crisis of 2021, when Belarus, a close ally of Russia, sent thousands of asylum seekers from the Middle East and Africa to Lithuania, Poland and Latvia. Russia did the same in 2015-2016 on the borders of Finland and Norway.

The EU cannot deliver 1 million shells to Ukraine on time, said a German minister

The European Union is unlikely to be able to deliver 1 million shells to Ukraine as previously agreed, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Tuesday in Brussels. EU countries have decided to provide Ukraine with the projectiles until March 2024 to support the country in its defense against Russian aggression.

"The 1 million target will not be met, we have to accept that," Pistorius said as he arrived at a meeting of EU defense ministers where military aid to Kyiv is high on the agenda.

About 300,000 shells have been delivered to Kyiv under the deal so far, an EU official said.

The voices that warned from the beginning that the goal was unrealistic have now unfortunately been proven right, Pistorius said, quoted by the DPA agency.

EU foreign affairs and security chief Josep Borrell called on member states to prioritize ammunition exports to Ukraine over supplies to other countries in order to secure more ammunition faster.

The ministers will also discuss how to support Ukraine's armed forces in the long term.

Plans for 20 billion euros (.4 billion) in military aid by 2027 are unlikely to get the necessary unanimous support, the agency believes.

Borrell said on Monday that he would present in December a new proposal for security commitments and military assistance to Ukraine.

Pistorius confirmed plans for new bilateral aid to Ukraine of at least €8 billion.

The NATO Secretary General discussed with ministers the protection of critical infrastructure for energy supply and communication, including submarine pipelines and data cables.

Ministers are also due to consider plans for a joint response force called the EU Rapid Deployment Capacity. The new force of 5,000 could be ready for deployment by 2025.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also confirmed last night in a TV show that the European Union will not be able to implement its plan. The minister was asked to comment on a Bloomberg report from late October that the EU had informed member states that a commitment to provide Ukraine with 1 million artillery pieces by March 2024 was "unlikely to be met".

"Unfortunately, Bloomberg is telling the truth. There are questions and we are, let's say, sounding the alarm very loudly," answered Kuleba.

He added that the cause of this problem is not the lack of political will in the EU, but the "wretched state of the defense industry" as well as "a lot of things that are not synchronized, a lot of bureaucracy".

"The European Union is working to eliminate these problems, and therefore, while I was in Berlin, I called on the European Union to develop a comprehensive policy in the field of the defense industry," emphasized the head of the Ukrainian MFA.

According to him, the EU has already begun to take certain steps to correct the situation. "But we need to do it faster, we need more. And we here really appreciate the support of the European Union, but we will insist on more. Because in front of our eyes is the Ukrainian infantryman and he needs shells," concluded Kuleba.

Providing Ukraine with ammunition has become increasingly urgent due to the fact that Russia has been able to increase its own production, as well as receive significant supplies from North Korea.

The US promises support for Ukraine in the winter as well

Blinken held a meeting with Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, and promised that US support for Kyiv would continue through the winter.

The meeting discussed measures to strengthen Ukraine's infrastructure, including energy facilities in the event of new Russian strikes against them.

Meanwhile, satellite images show progress on the construction of a plant in Russia that will produce Iranian-designed drones. Moscow needs them to target Ukrainian energy facilities, Reuters reported, citing the Institute for Science and International Security. The enterprise is located 800 km east of Moscow, in the Republic of Tatarstan. The US and its allies have not yet imposed sanctions on the plant's owner, the Alabuga company, the Institute says.

Russia is building a factory for Iranian drones

Satellite images show progress on construction of a plant in Russia that will produce Iranian-designed drones that Moscow is expected to target at Ukrainian energy facilities, Reuters reported, citing information from the Institute for Science and International Security.

Despite progress in building the plant, neither the US nor its allies have imposed sanctions on its owner, the Alabuga company, or its related companies, the Institute says.

The plant will be used for the mass production of Iran's Shahed-136 drones, which will improve Iran's production processes and ultimately expand the capabilities of the drones, the Institute said, citing leaked documents.

The satellite photo also shows the construction of other structures and the establishment of new security perimeters and checkpoints in the area of the plant.

"As winter approaches, Russia can be expected to increase its Shahed-136 attacks on Ukraine's vital energy sources, which will worsen the living conditions of the civilian population."

Last winter, about 10 months after Russia invaded Ukraine, Russian forces launched a wave of missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing a massive blackout.

The newly built drone plant is 800 km east of Moscow, in the Republic of Tatarstan. "Alabuga" is 66% owned by the federal government and 34% by the Republic of Tatarstan, according to the Institute's information.

In June, the White House said Russia and Iran appeared to be deepening their defense cooperation.

A Ukrainian MP has been detained on suspicion of treason in favor of Russia

Ukrainian parliament member Oleksandr Dubinsky has been detained for 2 months on suspicion of treason. This was announced by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) on Tuesday.

The news comes against the background of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, which has been going on for 20 months now.

According to the charges, Dubinsky was involved in criminal activity controlled by officers of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and engaged in disinformation against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Security Service also reported that the suspect had the call sign “Pinocchio”, and the main task of the criminal organization in which he participated was "to undermine the social and political situation in Ukraine and discredit the state in the international arena."

Dubinsky himself denies the allegations. However, he confirmed in a video on his Telegram channel that he is being held in custody until January 12.

He was expelled from Ukraine's ruling Servant of the People party of President Volodymyr Zelensky in 2021. This came after Dubinsky was placed on a US sanctions list for alleged election meddling, which he denies. He continued to work in parliament as an independent MP.

On November 10, Ukraine's Security Service said it had closed its investigation into the actions of an unnamed lawmaker suspected of forgery and providing false information to authorities to facilitate travel abroad. Ukrainian media then reported that the deputy under investigation was Dubinsky.

Ukrainian president's chief of office calls on leading US Jewish organizations to continue supporting Ukraine

The head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, called on the heads of leading American Jewish organizations to continue supporting and providing assistance to Ukraine in order to speed up the victory over the common enemy, Ukrinform reported.

As part of the working visit to the USA as part of the Ukrainian delegation led by Yulia Svyrydenko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Yermak held a meeting with the leaders of leading American Jewish organizations.

The meeting was attended by leaders, executive directors and representatives of the National Coalition to Support Eurasian Jewry, the Anti-Defamation League, the American-Israel Committee on Public Affairs, the American-Jewish Committee, the international Jewish non-governmental organization B'nai B'rith (Sons of the Covenant), the Jewish Federations of North America, HIAS and the World Jewish Congress for the USA and North America.

The Ukrainian side was represented by the ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova and two of the advisors of the head of the presidential office.

Yermak thanked the American Jewish organizations for their faithful support for Ukraine, which is fighting against Russian aggression, as well as for the humanitarian aid they provide to Ukrainian citizens. The head of the president's office noted the contribution of American Jewish organizations in the fight against Russian propaganda and anti-Semitism.

"The destinies of our peoples are historically connected. They are still connected today. The peoples of Israel and Ukraine are equally fighting for their right to exist. And to be themselves," he stressed.

Yermak specified that the axis of evil, which includes Russia and Iran, as well as terrorists from the Palestinian movement "Hamas", operates in the same way, killing children and capturing civilians, using Iranian-made kamikaze drones to destroy energy infrastructure, notes Ukrinform.

"There are new challenges facing us, and we all know who is most interested in starting new wars. These are Iran, Russia and North Korea. Ukrainians know what terrorist attacks against civilians are. We see that if the aggressors end up don't lose in Ukraine, they will continue this war elsewhere," he declared.

Yermak called for further support and assistance to Ukraine to speed up the victory over the common enemy.

"The victory of Ukraine and the destruction of Russia's military potential will mean the destruction of the plans of the aggressors, the reduction of the influence of terrorists in the world as a whole. Therefore, helping Ukraine means protecting the freedom and security of all people on the planet," the leader specified.

Earlier, Yermak had a conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, in which the priority needs of the Ukrainian defense forces and the issue of sanctions against Russia were discussed, Ukrinform points out.

NATO: So far we have not seen a real will on Putin's part to negotiate an acceptable solution in Ukraine

So far, we have seen no real will on the part of Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an acceptable solution in Ukraine. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg before today's meeting with European defense ministers in Brussels.

According to him, it is necessary for Putin to convince himself that he will not win on the battlefield. The likelihood of reaching an acceptable and negotiated outcome increases with the provision of more military support to Ukraine, Stoltenberg said. Wars are unpredictable, no one can say when and how this war will end, he added. Ukraine itself assesses what are the acceptable conditions for starting negotiations and reaching an agreement, noted the Secretary-General.

It is in our interest to support Ukraine, we cannot allow Putin to win, Stoltenberg said. He pointed out that for now the heavy fighting continues and the situation on the battlefield is difficult.

Stoltenberg announced that he would speak with European ministers on the issue of protecting Europe's critical underwater infrastructure. He specified that after the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipeline and the Baltic gas pipeline, NATO is introducing additional patrols in the North Sea and the Baltic Sea region.

Russian air defense intercepted four Ukrainian drones over four Russian regions

Russian air defense systems intercepted four Ukrainian drones over four regions, including the Moscow Region, overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, as cited by Reuters.

The drones were shot down over the Moscow, Tambov, Oryol and Bryansk regions, the department announced.

Novinite is still the only Bulgarian media that publishes a summary of events and highlights related to the conflict, every single day. Our coverage began on day one - 24.02.2022 and will not stop until the war has concluded. Despite the pressure, our independent media will continue to provide its readers with accurate and up-to-date information. Thank you for your support! #stayinformed

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg