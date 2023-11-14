PM Denkov: Security First for Bulgaria

Politics | November 14, 2023, Tuesday // 12:45
Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov delivered a resounding message at the international "Defense Modernization" conference in Sofia, hosted by the Center for Development and Policies, emphasizing the criticality of national security as the cornerstone of progress.

Highlighting the country's overdue army modernization projects, Denkov stressed their vital role in aligning with NATO's armed forces, urging concerted efforts for their timely execution.

"Recent months have underscored the immense significance of our actions," Denkov remarked, underscoring a shift in European perspectives. The notion that economic growth alone guarantees peace, he asserted, has been shattered.

"Force must be met with force," Denkov asserted firmly. He underscored the gathering's purpose—to strategize and fortify defenses, ensuring the inviolability of European Union and NATO borders.

The Prime Minister's impassioned plea resounded with urgency, emphasizing that without a stable state and robust national security, all other endeavors pale in importance.

