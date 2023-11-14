Wizz Air Reached a Record 33 Million Passengers This Summer

Tickets for WIZZ summer flights for 2024 are now on sale and include destinations such as Bari, Malaga, Larnaca and Nice at prices from BGN 28.99.

Wizz Air, the fastest growing airline in Europe and the most environmentally sustainable in the world*, reports a new record for the summer season - 33 million passengers carried in the period April - September 2023. The results testify for a significant 24% growth achieved by the European airline compared to last summer.

With the 33 million passengers who flew on board Wizz Air this summer, there is a tendency to book their tickets in advance and plan their well-deserved holiday early. Wizz Air customers have most often enjoyed sea destinations, city sightseeing and family excursions.

In Bulgaria, Wizz Air also recorded a significant increase in the number of passengers transported in summer 2023 of over 13%, as well as 99.51% completed flights. The most popular destinations from the WIZZ network among Bulgarian customers this summer were Spain and Italy.

In response to the good results, Wizz Air has now published its summer schedule for 2024, with tickets for the flights on sale at prices of only BGN 28.99**. The early announcement of flights aims to enable travelers to book their summer holiday now to take advantage of affordable ticket prices. Passengers can now book flights to popular summer destinations such as Bari (Italy), Malaga (Spain), Larnaca (Cyprus) as well as Nice (France).

Roland Tischner, Managing Director of Wizz Air Hungary, commented: "We are delighted that over 33 million people have chosen to fly with Wizz Air this summer. What makes us even happier is the fact that we manage to provide them with our high standards and the best travel conditions. Wizz Air's mission is to make travel easy and affordable – that's why our flights for next summer are already announced and customers can choose from a large number of destinations. We can't wait to welcome more passengers on board our young and efficient fleet and give them the opportunity to explore the world and create unforgettable memories."

The airline's flights for the summer season are now available on the Wizz Air mobile app and on wizzair.com.

*According to data from CAPA - Center for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2022

**Price for one-way ticket including administrative fee and small cabin baggage (max.: 40x30x20 cm). Wheeled luggage and any other type of checked luggage are subject to additional charges. The price is only valid for bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. The number of seats at the indicated prices is limited.