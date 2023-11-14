Shocking: How Climate Change Alters Our Brains!

As the world grapples with the repercussions of climate change, a groundbreaking study has unveiled a new dimension of its far-reaching effects: the profound influence on the human brain.

Published in Nature Climate Change, an international collaboration led by the University of Vienna sheds light on how climate change is poised to reshape the functioning of our brains. Collaborating with experts from Geneva, New York, Chicago, Washington, Stanford, Exeter in the United Kingdom, and the Max Plank Institute in Berlin, the research investigates the imminent impact on brain function and the role of neuroscience in understanding and addressing these concerns.

Dr. Kimberly C. Doell, the lead author from the University of Vienna, emphasized, "Environmental factors have long been known to shape brain development. Now, we're delving into how climate change, the paramount global threat, could alter our brains. With rising occurrences of extreme weather events, air pollution, changing access to nature, and the heightened stress linked to climate change, comprehending these effects on our brains is crucial to mitigate their impact."

Studies dating back to the 1940s in mice have indicated that environmental shifts significantly influence brain development. Human research on poverty's effects has echoed these findings, revealing disruptions in brain systems due to various factors such as cognitive deprivation, exposure to toxins, poor nutrition, and childhood stress.

The researchers now advocate for studies probing the repercussions of exposure to extreme weather events like heatwaves, droughts, hurricanes, and related disasters like forest fires and floods on brain structure, function, and overall health. They believe these events could prompt substantial changes in well-being and behavior, emphasizing the urgent need for comprehensive research in this realm.

Furthermore, the paper underlines the pivotal role of neuroscience in reshaping perceptions about climate change, guiding decision-making, and influencing responses to environmental challenges.

Dr. Mathew White, co-author from the Universities of Exeter and Vienna, highlighted, "Understanding neural activity relevant to emotions, motivations, and future perspectives could predict behavior and unearth barriers hindering pro-environmental actions. By acknowledging the intricate link between brain function and climate change, we can safeguard our brains against future environmental realities and better equip ourselves to navigate the existing challenges."