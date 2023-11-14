Bulgarians Work More, Rest Like Austria and Finland!

Bulgaria, part of the EU for nearly two decades, showcases a unique work-rest balance. Despite working more than the EU average, Bulgarians enjoy an average of 36 days off when national holidays are factored in, akin to Austria and Finland.

The data, sourced from Eurofound's report, considers labor agreements dictating work hours, minimum leave days, and national holidays. Notably, Bulgaria's system often doesn't compensate overtime, prompting trade union opposition.

Eastern Europe, including Bulgaria, generally adheres to a 40-hour workweek, while France stands out with a shorter week of 35.7 hours. Differences emerge in minimum annual leave, with Bulgaria aligning closely with Germany and Denmark.

Where Bulgaria excels is in national holidays, boasting 12, equaling Cyprus, Malta, and Slovakia. This starkly contrasts with Germany's seven holidays per year.

The report highlights disparities in total non-working hours per week and annual rest/holidays, showcasing over a two-week gap between the most and least employed in the EU. Bulgaria sits at 1,792 annual working hours, midway between France's 1,608 and Estonia/Hungary's 1,856.

Eurofound's report analyzes changes in EU working time regulations from 2021-2022, emphasizing directives enhancing workers' rights concerning leave and flexible working arrangements. Bulgaria transposed these directives into local law, granting fathers or adoptive parents up to two months' leave with state social insurance compensation.

Overall, the report underscores that while COVID-19 impacted work hours, full-time employees in pre-2004 EU members worked an hour less on average than those joining afterward.