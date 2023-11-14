Bulgaria: Man with a Restraining Order Beat his Wife with Fists and Stones

A man beat his wife with stones and fists, despite having a warrant, Nova TV reported.

The crime took place in the village of Yakimovo, Montana region. The victim Dilyana Stoyanova said that her husband was sitting in a cafe in the village. When he saw her, he started shouting and insulting her. He then poured coffee on her face.

The woman went back to her house to change and went out again. Then her husband met her again and started pelting her with stones. Smaller at first, then bigger. She started screaming and begging him to stop. Fists followed. After one of the blows, she lost consciousness, her husband got scared and ran away.

According to the injured woman, this is not the first case in which her husband has violated the restraining order issued to him since the summer. He repeatedly attacked Dilyana's home. He regularly sent false signals to 112.

After the last violation, the man was detained for 24 hours.