One of Donald Trump's Sisters has Passed Away

One of the older sisters of the President of the United States (January 20, 2017 - January 20, 2021) Donald Trump - Maryanne Trump Barry, died at the age of 86 at her home in New York, world agencies reported.

She is one of four siblings of Donald Trump. Fred Trump Jr. and Robert Trump, Donald Trump's brothers, have also passed away.

Maryanne Trump was found dead in the bedroom of her apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The cause of her death has not yet been released. She was a judge in the state of New Jersey. She was appointed to the post by President Ronald Reagan in 1983. Then President Bill Clinton appointed her in 1999 to a federal appeals court.

Maryanne Trump Barry "invaded" Donald Trump's 2020 campaign when the Washington Post published her words, secretly recorded in 2018 and 2019 by one of her nieces, Mary Trump. In those recordings, Maryanne Trump Barry calls her brother "cruel," "liar" and unprincipled, and criticizes his immigration policies that have led to children being separated from their parents at the border and sent to detention centers.

Maryanne Trump's niece published a book called “Too Much and Never Enough. How My Family Created the Most Dangerous Man in the World”.