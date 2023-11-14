The BG-ALERT System for Emergencies will be Tested Today in 5 Regions

A test of the BG-ALERT system for notification and distribution in the mobile network of messages with warnings of dangerous events will be held today in the territory of Vidin, Vratsa, Lovech, Montana and Pleven regions.

Between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m., users of all mobile operators on the territory of the regions will receive a test message on their mobile device, accompanied by a specific sound signal and vibration, even if the device's silent mode is activated.

On November 1, a message was mistakenly sent to many users in Bulgaria. The company that develops the system apologized to all affected parties and institutions for the anxiety and inconvenience caused and explained that due to the planned national tests of the BG-ALERT system for early warning over mobile networks, preliminary tests were conducted.

They also released an official schedule for testing.

A national level test will be held on November 29.