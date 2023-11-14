COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 269 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

November 14, 2023, Tuesday
269 are the new confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection in Bulgaria over the last 24 hours, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

The tests done are 3231. The active cases of infection are 5420. There are 398 people in hospitals, of which 36 are in intensive care units.

5 infected have died in the last 24 hours.

681 vaccination doses were administered.

