Weather in Bulgaria: Cold Front in the Coming Days - How Much will the Degrees Drop
The minimum temperatures today will be between 0°C and 5°C, along the Black Sea up to 7-8°C, and the maximum between 17°C and 22°C, in Sofia around 18°C.
In the morning hours there will be fog in places on the plains and around the water basins, and in the afternoon sunny weather will prevail. A light wind will blow from the west-southwest.
And along the Black Sea it will be mostly sunny with morning mists. A light to moderate southwesterly wind will blow, and the sea will be 2-3 knots.
The weather in the mountains will be very windy for another day. A strong wind will blow from the west-southwest. It will be mostly sunny and the temperatures will rise and the maximum at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 16°C, at 2000 meters around 7°C.
The expected cold will continue in the days until the end of the week.
It will be windy and rainy - on Wednesday, Friday evening and on Saturday, when it will be like that almost everywhere and significant in quantity, and in the mountains above 1100 meters it will snow.
