Ukraine will Lose over 10 Million People from its Population by 2033
A gloomy forecast for the future of Ukraine's population - the country will lose more than 10 million of its people by 2033. This year, the Eastern European country is expected to be inhabited by between 26 and 35 million people. This is much less than before the war, when their number was 45 million people, Ella Libanova, director of the Institute for Demographic and Social Research, announced.
Quoted by TVP World, she stressed that there are many reasons for this. These include an aging population, low birth rates, and war-induced high premature mortality, especially among men.
"Add to that migration, which has already become a major factor in demographic dynamics. All this looks bad, very bad," Libanova emphasizes. According to her, Ukraine will not be able to get more than half of the migrants, who left the country because of the war, to return.
Eurostat data as of August 2023 indicate that there are 4.2 million Ukrainians in the EU countries who left the country after the start of the war.
