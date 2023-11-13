Football Chaos: Bulgaria-Hungary Qualifier in Limbo as Plovdiv Denies Stadium

In a surprising turn of events, the upcoming European football qualification match between Bulgaria and Hungary, scheduled to take place in Plovdiv, faces uncertainty as the municipality announces its inability to provide the "Hristo Botev" stadium. The municipality's decision, disclosed by the Plovdiv Municipality press center, cites ongoing finishing works and the installation of a visor at the stadium as reasons for the unavailability.

The situation adds a layer of complexity to the match's organization, especially considering the last-minute nature of the announcement. Bulgaria was set to host Hungary on November 16, following the Bulgarian Football Union's (BFU) decision to move the game from Sofia earlier in the month. This relocation was recommended by the European Football Association (UEFA) due to anticipated protests against BFU head Borislav Mihailov.

BFU President Borislav Mihailov expressed concerns about the potential ramifications if the match doesn't proceed, stating that "if there is no match, Bulgaria risks expulsion from UEFA."

The uncertainty stems from various factors, including comments from Iliyan Filipov, the owner of the construction company responsible for the stadium's ongoing works. Filipov had previously remarked that hosting a match at the stadium was not feasible. Over the weekend, discussions ensued, involving statements from both the BFU and the construction company.

Today, the construction company released a statement asserting that the "deadlines for ending the construction activities, demobilization, and bringing the construction site to a state in which it will not endanger the lives and health of citizens are too short," making it impossible to meet the scheduled dates.

In response to these developments, Plovdiv Mayor Kostadin Dimitrov, prioritizing the safety and well-being of citizens, affirmed the decision that the "Hristo Botev" stadium cannot be utilized by the BFU between November 14 and 16, 2023.

As a result, with just 72 hours remaining until the European qualifier, Bulgaria faces the challenge of finding an alternative venue to host Hungary, introducing an unexpected twist to the footballing landscape.