Bulgaria: Young Woman was Brutally Shot in Blagoevgrad
A young woman was shot in the early afternoon in Blagoevgrad. The incident happened in one of the parks in Elenovo district. At that time, there were no mothers with children in the playgrounds.
According to relatives of the victim, she had a relationship with the attacker years ago, but the two broke up. The man, who is from Razlog, was deeply in love with her and came to Blagoevgrad to ask her to get together again. When she did not reciprocate his feelings, they quarreled and he shot her.
She was transported to the Emergency Center. She has vital signs and will be examined. The woman is about 30 years old, has several children and a husband.
