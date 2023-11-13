The Sofia Municipal Council failed to elect a chairman the first time. The nominees were Boris Bonev from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria"/"Spasi Sofia", Diana Tonova from the Bulgarian Socialist Party, Krasimir Galabov from "Vazrazhdane", Plamen Danailov from "There Is Such a People".

Boris Bonev from WCC-DB/SS and Diana Tonova from BSP appeared in the run-off. In the first voting, Bonev received 23 votes, and Tonova - 9. Krasimir Galabov from "Vazrazhdane" collected 8 votes, and Plamen Danailov from TISP - 3.

In the run-off that took place again, no one gathered the required number of votes. Bonev again received 23 votes, and Tonova - 9.

The councilors from GERB - SDS did not take part in either the first or the second vote.

The citizens of Sofia are represented by seven political formations - WCC-DB-"Spasi Sofia" with 23 councilors, GERB-SDS - with 14, "BSP for Bulgaria" - with 9, "Vazrazhdane" - with 8, KOD and TISP - with three each, VMRO-BND - with 1.

The next meeting of the Sofia Municipal Council will be held on 20.11.2023, at 10.00 a.m.