The Body of a Bulgarian Woman was Found in the Tiber River in Italy

The body of a 61-year-old Bulgarian woman was found in the Tiber River in Umbria, Italian media reported.

Police officers with dogs and two rubber boats searched for the missing woman for hours. The Bulgarian woman was reported missing on November 11, and her body was discovered a day later.

Before she disappeared, the woman sent a message to her former employer that read: "I'm going to throw myself into the Tiber."

The Bulgarian woman lived in Umbria for a long time and worked as a caregiver.

The search for the woman began immediately. Her purse was found near a bridge, and her body was also found in the river. It was found about 200 meters away from the belongings of the deceased.

According to the investigators, who listened to the testimony of friends of the Bulgarian woman, the reason for the suicide was deep depression.

Local media reported that the 61-year-old is a widow. She has two daughters who live in Great Britain and in Bulgaria.

The woman traveled to Bulgaria recently.