Bulgarian Police Detained a 46-year-old Man who Shot a Dog

Police officers from Tvarditsa detained a 46-year-old man who caused the death of a domestic dog, the press center of the regional police announced.

The report was made at around 18.00 on November 10 by the 52-year-old owner of the animal. He stated that one of the dogs guarding his farm in the area of Studena voda in the territory of the municipality of Tvarditsa was shot.

The perpetrator is from the city of Tvarditsa, with no criminal history. According to initial data, the man explained that the shot animal attacked his dog, explained the spokesperson of the regional police in Sliven.

The man was detained for 24 hours. The weapon was seized - a legally owned hunting rifle. A pre-trial proceeding has been initiated.