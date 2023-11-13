Former Sofia Mayor Handed Power Over to Vasil Terziev

Politics | November 13, 2023, Monday // 12:39
Bulgaria: Former Sofia Mayor Handed Power Over to Vasil Terziev @BNT

Yordanka Fandakova officially handed over power to the newly elected mayor of Sofia, Vasil Terziev.

"Welcome to the office of the Mayor of Sofia Municipality - from today it is yours. I wish you success!"

Fandakova gave Terziev a pen as he would have to sign many documents. She also gave him her personal helmet, with which he used to inspect locations in the capital until recently.

"I wish you to finish projects that I have started and start yours to carry out so that the city continues to develop," she said.

Fandakova also left a report to her successor.

"This is my report for 14 years - it is called 'We are changing Sofia together' and I wish you to continue to change Sofia together with all the citizens of the capital".

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Fandakova, terziev, mayor, sofia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria