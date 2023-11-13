Former Sofia Mayor Handed Power Over to Vasil Terziev

Yordanka Fandakova officially handed over power to the newly elected mayor of Sofia, Vasil Terziev.

"Welcome to the office of the Mayor of Sofia Municipality - from today it is yours. I wish you success!"

Fandakova gave Terziev a pen as he would have to sign many documents. She also gave him her personal helmet, with which he used to inspect locations in the capital until recently.

"I wish you to finish projects that I have started and start yours to carry out so that the city continues to develop," she said.

Fandakova also left a report to her successor.

"This is my report for 14 years - it is called 'We are changing Sofia together' and I wish you to continue to change Sofia together with all the citizens of the capital".