Former Sofia Mayor Handed Power Over to Vasil Terziev
Yordanka Fandakova officially handed over power to the newly elected mayor of Sofia, Vasil Terziev.
"Welcome to the office of the Mayor of Sofia Municipality - from today it is yours. I wish you success!"
Fandakova gave Terziev a pen as he would have to sign many documents. She also gave him her personal helmet, with which he used to inspect locations in the capital until recently.
"I wish you to finish projects that I have started and start yours to carry out so that the city continues to develop," she said.
Fandakova also left a report to her successor.
"This is my report for 14 years - it is called 'We are changing Sofia together' and I wish you to continue to change Sofia together with all the citizens of the capital".
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Visual Update: Bulgarian Delegation Tours F-16 Production Site in South Carolina
- » The Sofia Municipal Council Failed to Elect a Chairman
- » Bulgaria's Political Theater: 'Vazrazhdane' Leader Predicts Spring Elections
- » Vasil Terziev Takes the Helm: New Mayor Sworn In to Steer Sofia's Future
- » The British Minister for Immigration is Visiting Bulgaria
- » Vasil Terziev Succeeds Yordanka Fandakova Today: A New Era for Sofia Begins