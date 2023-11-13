Day 628 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Ukrainian Coordinated Attack on ‘Nord Stream’

Day 628 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Is there a retreat of the Russian army in southern Ukraine ?

Training of Ukrainian pilots for F-16 fighters begins in Romania

"Washington Post": Ukrainian serviceman coordinated attack on "Nord Stream”

Zelensky thanked the partners who helped Ukraine with air defense systems

Kyiv : Explosion killed three Russian officers in Melitopol

Ukrainian political scientist: Zaluzhnyi’s "dismissal" and calls for elections in 2024 are a political disgrace

Kyiv may receive F-16 fighter jets as early as this winter

State media in Moscow published information about regrouping of Russian troops east of the Dnieper River, then took it down

Ukrinform: Ukrainian president's chief of staff arrived in the US to discuss Zelensky 's peace formula and defense strengthening

Sergey Lavrov described the rhetoric of European leaders on Ukraine's accession to the EU as a "game”



Is there a retreat of the Russian army in southern Ukraine?

Is there a retreat of the Russian army in southern Ukraine? A series of publications and a statement from the Kremlin have given rise to speculation in this direction.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on reports that the Ukrainian army had crossed the Dnieper River and was now on the Russian-occupied east bank. If this turns out to be true, it would be a huge success for the Ukrainian counteroffensive that began in early summer.

The actions of the media, which are strictly controlled by the Russian authorities, also suggest confusion in Russia when covering the situation on the battlefield.

Russian news agencies Novosti and TASS first published that the Russian army was moving to more favorable positions east of the Dnieper River in Ukraine, and subsequently deleted the posts.

In the past, Russia has used the wording of moving troops to more favorable positions to signal a retreat. There is also no official comment from the Ukrainian army about success on the southern front.

Impossible just 6 months ago, with Russians retreating further south, Ukrainian Army now freely traversing the Dnipro River in Kherson Region like it's nothing.



Crimea, we're coming. pic.twitter.com/l3vD4KClHF — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) November 13, 2023

Training of Ukrainian pilots for F-16 fighters begins in Romania

The training of Ukrainian pilots to fly American F-16 fighter jets begins in Romania, Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar and his Dutch counterpart Kajsa Ollongren announced, DPA reported.

The two opened the European F-16 Training Center (EFTC) at Borca Air Base near Feteşti, 150 kilometers east of the capital Bucharest.

The Netherlands is providing between 12 and 18 F-16s to the program, which also includes Romanian pilots. The first five F-16s from the Netherlands arrived in Romania a week ago. The fighter's maker, Lockheed Martin, is sending instructors and support staff.

Pilot training is expected to take at least six months. It is not clear when Ukraine will be able to deploy combat aircraft in the war zone, the agency notes.

Romania itself currently has 17 second-hand F-16 fighter jets, which it bought from Portugal. They are about to be modernized. Romania also bought another 32 second-hand F-16s from Norway. The defense minister said the first eight of them should be delivered this year.

The European F-16 Training Center opened today, located at the Air Force Base near Fetești in the south-eastern Romanian county of Ialomița, was realized on the basis of a cooperation agreement through which the Romanian Ministry of Defense provides Air Force Base 86, training facilities and support as a host country, the Royal Netherlands Air Force provides F-16 aircraft, and the American company Lockheed Martin provides instructors and support, Agerpress reports.

"We will start (in Feteşt) of course with the training of Romanian pilots, but we also want to train Ukrainian pilots, as the Netherlands and the other partners - Denmark and Norway - are preparing to deliver F-16 aircraft to Ukraine. It is necessary to accelerate the reinforcement of the air force, and training has already started in Denmark and the USA, and I am very glad that we have this European center," Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said at the end of the center's opening ceremony.

Romanian Minister of Defense Angel Tilvar emphasized the rapid progress in the implementation of this project.

"Things have been done very quickly. There is a pace, a rhythm to the arrival of the equipment, of the F-16 fighter jets. Everything is planned. The Ukrainian pilots will start as soon as the pre-requisites for the training, which relate to aspects of language ability, and the training will be adapted depending on each pilot," Tilvar pointed out.

In his words, the European training center for F-16 represents a form of recognition of the confidence of the NATO countries in Romania.

"Given that we have to receive 32 aircraft (F-16), it was extremely important for us that the training needs of the Romanian pilots were met. The F-16 type aircraft will be used in Europe for at least another 20 years . They are important and we would like to have as many well-prepared pilots as possible. The presence of this center in Romania is also a form of recognition of the fact that the Army of Romania and the Romanian military are reliable and can contribute to the defense of the eastern flank", emphasized the Romanian Minister of Defense.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the European F-16 Training Center will be an international hub for training pilots of these machines and will facilitate increased interoperability between allies. At the same time, it will contribute to the creation of common operational standards and strengthen the ability of the North Atlantic Alliance to meet the complex challenges in the Black Sea region and Eastern Europe.

The opening ceremony of the training center was attended by representatives of the diplomatic missions of the USA, Denmark and the Netherlands, and before that the center could be visited by journalists, Agerpress notes.

Kathleen Kavalec, the U.S. ambassador to Romania, who also attended the ceremony, called the collaboration "an example of how the public and private sectors can work together to achieve our defense goals," the Associated Press reported.

"I'm here with a simple message: The United States government is here to offer support in any way we can," Kavalec said.

AP reminds that Romania, which has been a member of NATO since 2004, has a long border with Ukraine. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Kyiv has repeatedly called on its supporters to send advanced fighter jets to give Ukraine a fighting edge, and some NATO members have agreed.

In response to the war next door, Romania increased its defense spending and NATO strengthened its presence on Europe's eastern flank, sending multinational battle groups to alliance members Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria and Slovakia, the agency noted.

The opening of the training center comes after Romania said last week it would buy 54 late-model Abrams main battle tanks and related equipment from the United States in a deal worth at least $1 billion to help the European Union tackle the security challenges in the region. In April, the Supreme Council of National Defense also approved the purchase of an unspecified number of last-generation US F-35 fighter jets amid Romania's efforts to modernize its air force. Romania has played an increasingly significant role in the alliance since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, hosting a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in November 2022, AP reminds.

"Washington Post": Ukrainian serviceman coordinated attack on "Nord Stream”

A Ukrainian military intelligence official coordinated last year's attack on the Nord Stream gas pipeline, the Washington Post reported, citing anonymous sources in Ukraine and Europe. The attack caused significant damage to pipelines running from Russia to Germany and affected civilian infrastructure, partly owned by Western companies.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the September 26, 2022 explosions off the Danish island of Bornholm, which ruptured three of the four lines of the system supplying Russian gas to Europe. The explosions caused massive leaks along the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which run from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea.

Washington and NATO called it an act of sabotage, while Moscow qualified it as an act of international terrorism. Roman Chervinsky, who served in the Ukrainian army's special forces and led a six-man team, denies any involvement.

Nearly a month before the explosions and a few hours after the G-7 announced an upcoming cap on Russian oil prices, Gazprom stopped supplies on Nord Stream 1.

The Nord Stream implosion and Chervinsky's alleged role in it are seen as a critical moment in understanding the broader strategies and internal conflicts within Ukraine's approach to its ongoing struggle with Russia. The act strained diplomatic relations with Ukraine and prompted sharp reactions from US officials.

Ukraine's foreign ministry and Kyiv's internal security service (SBU) have not issued a statement, and a Ukrainian military spokesman told Reuters there was "no information" about the claim.

At the same time, Chervinsky's arrest on unrelated charges is seen by some as political retaliation related to his criticism of President Zelensky's administration and allegations that he was the target of Russian espionage.

The story in brief:

Roman Chervinsky, a high-ranking Ukrainian military officer, is linked to the attack on the Nord Stream gas pipeline - a key part of Europe's energy infrastructure;

He has held senior positions in the country's military intelligence as well as the Security Service of Ukraine , SBU, and is professionally and personally close to key military and security leaders;

, SBU, and is professionally and personally close to key military and security leaders; Chervinsky directed the team's logistics, carried out the attack, but did not plan the operation; The attack targeted civilian infrastructure and involved Western partners;

Chervinsky denies involvement, attributing the claims to Russian propaganda;

The operation illustrates the tension between Ukraine 's military and political leadership;

's military and political leadership; Chervinsky’s arrest on unrelated charges is seen as political retribution;

During the planning of the operation, Ukrainian President Zelensky was kept in the dark.

Ukraine has undertaken many daring and covert operations against Russian forces, but the attack on Nord Stream stands out because it targeted civilian infrastructure built to provide energy to millions of people in Europe. While Gazprom, Russia's state gas conglomerate, owns 51 percent of Nord Stream, Western energy companies, including from Germany, France and the Netherlands, are partners and have invested billions in the project. Ukraine has long complained that Nord Stream would allow Russia to bypass Ukrainian pipelines, depriving Kyiv of huge transit revenues.

Roman Chervinsky, an award-winning 48-year-old colonel who served in Ukraine's special operations forces, was the "coordinator" of Operation Nord Stream, according to sources familiar with his role and actions. He managed the logistics and maintenance of a six-man crew, chartered a sailboat under a false identity and used deep-sea diving equipment to plant explosive charges on gas pipelines.

Through his lawyer, Chervinsky denied any role in the pipeline sabotage. "All speculations about my involvement in the Nord Stream attack are spread by Russian propaganda without any basis," Chervinsky said in a written statement to The Washington Post and Der Spiegel, which conducted a joint investigation into his role.

According to people familiar with how the operation was carried out, Chervinsky received orders from higher-ranking Ukrainian officials who reported to General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's highest-ranking military officer. They have agreed to provide information and discuss sensitive details about the bombing on condition of anonymity.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Chervinsky served in a unit of Ukraine's special operations forces and was focused on resistance activity in Russian-occupied areas of the country, people familiar with his assignments said. He reported to Major General Viktor Khorenko, an experienced and respected officer who communicated directly with Zaluzhnyi.

He also helped carry out other covert operations.

Chervinsky was arrested in April and is being held in a Kyiv prison on charges of abuse of power stemming from a plot to lure a Russian pilot to defect to Ukraine in July 2022. Authorities say Chervinsky acted without authorization and that as a result of the operation, the coordinates of a Ukrainian airport were revealed, which were then used for a Russian missile attack that killed one soldier and wounded 17 others.

Chervinsky maintains that he was not responsible for the Russian attack and that in trying to convince the pilot to fly to Ukraine and surrender his plane, he was acting under orders. In his written statement to Der Spiegel, he stated that the operation to recruit the Russian pilot was approved by Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi and involved units of the SBU, Air Force and Special Operations Forces.

Chervinsky has said publicly that he suspects Andriy Yermak, one of Zelensky's closest advisers, of espionage for Russia. He calls the arrest and prosecution political retaliation for his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his administration. In addition, he accuses the Zelensky administration of not preparing the country for the invasion of Russia to the extent necessary.

Chervinsky's involvement in the Nord Stream attack contradicts the public statements of Zelensky, who denies that his country was involved. Operation Nord Stream, however, is designed to keep Zelensky out of the loop, according to people familiar with the operation who agreed to speak to The Washington Post.

According to intelligence reports obtained by the CIA, allegedly shared by Jack Teixeira of the Massachusetts Air National Guard on Discord, everyone involved in the planning and execution reported directly to Zaluzhnyi, so Zelensky could not have known for that. Officials in many countries have said privately that they are confident that Zelensky did not personally approve the Nord Stream attack. Other covert Ukrainian operations targeting Russian forces, including the one involving the Russian plane, were also meant to bypass the Ukrainian president, people familiar with their planning said.

In October 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his country's security services had prevented a Ukrainian attack on TurkStream. Dutch military intelligence also told the Americans that the Ukrainians were planning an attack on the Black Sea pipeline.

In an interview with Ukrainska Pravda in June, Zaluzhnyi said the CIA had never asked him directly about any attack on Nord Stream. He said that after the explosions in September 2022, he received a phone call from Gen. Mark A. Milley, then chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who asked him, "Did you have anything to do with this?" "Many operations are planned, many operations are taking place, but we have nothing to do with it, absolutely nothing," replied Zaluzhnyi. In the interview, he suggests that Russian propagandists tried to tie him and the Ukrainian army to the operation.

The case of the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline has significant implications for international relations and diplomatic interactions. It shines a light on the complex and often secretive nature of military operations related to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, and highlights tensions between the military and political leadership, said Shane Harris and Isabelle Khurshudyan, authors of the Washington Post article on Chervinsky's involvement.

As it has been reproduced from interviews with many insiders, his role illustrates the complex dynamics and internal rivalries of the wartime government in Kyiv, where Ukrainian intelligence and the military are often at loggerheads with the political leadership. The case gives further grounds to claim that operations often bypass the Ukrainian president to avoid political complications.

Zelensky thanked the partners who helped Ukraine with air defense systems

In his evening video address, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked all partners who helped the country with air defense systems, Ukrinform reported.

"Thank you to all our partners who helped Ukraine with air defense. These are different countries: USA, Germany, France, Great Britain, Norway, Italy, Romania, Sweden, Netherlands, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Poland, Baltic States and others ‘Patriot’, ‘NASAMS’, ‘IRIS-T’, ‘RAVEN’, ‘Hawk’ and other systems," said Zelensky.

The president noted that he cannot speak openly about everything at the moment, but the Ukrainian sky shield is now more powerful than last year. It has greater capabilities, but unfortunately it still does not fully protect the entire territory, he added.

"And we are working to make it even better. Every country, every leader who helps us strengthen our air defenses, helps protect human lives. And I call on all Ukrainians, all whose voices are heard around the world, our journalists, all those who support Ukraine around the world, to help strengthen the defense. To help! We are capable of overcoming even the most difficult challenges. But only together, in unity, when we care for each other and when millions of people help to our defenders and to our country. It is imperative that we be united and grateful," Zelensky emphasized.

Ukrinform Agency states that on November 9, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Ukrainian authorities are working with all partners every day to get air defense systems for Ukraine and are strengthening Ukraine's sky shield practically every week.

Kyiv: Explosion killed three Russian officers in Melitopol

At least three Russian officers were killed in the Moscow-controlled Ukrainian city of Melitopol in a blast that Ukrainian intelligence said was an act of revenge by local resistance groups.

The explosion occurred during a meeting of Russian officers in Melitopol, a city in southwestern Ukraine that has become a hub for Russian forces since they captured it in the early days of the war.

"This act of revenge, carried out by representatives of the local resistance movement, took place in post offices occupied by the Russians," the intelligence department of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said on Telegram. The statement also said that the meeting was attended by officers from the Russian National Guard and the FSB intelligence service.

Ukrainian political scientist: Zaluzhnyi’s "dismissal" and calls for elections in 2024 are a political disgrace

Claims that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valerii Zaluzhnyi will be fired and calls for presidential elections in 2024 are a political disgrace.

This was announced to "Unian" by the chairman of the Center for Applied Political Studies "Penta" Volodymir Fesenko.

"The worst thing that is done today is when the candidates are named in the presidential elections, they set themselves against each other. In particular, we are talking about Zelensky and Zaluzhnyi. I remind you that last year the Russian special services specifically conducted a targeted information and psychological special operation on the topic of the conflict between Zelensky and Zaluzhnyi. It did not work. It did not work, although some of our opposition politicians supported it. Now the situation is repeating itself," notes Fesenko.

He admits that in the last two weeks there has been a divergence in the messages of the president and the general. More specifically, Zaluzhnyi’s article for The Economist presented serious problems for the Ukrainian army in connection with the counteroffensive that has been ongoing since June.

Fesenko admits that from a diplomatic point of view, it is good to speak with one voice, and Zaluzhnyi’s opinion probably caught Kyiv off guard. But the political scientist points out that there are no particular discrepancies in the general's and the president's visions of the war.

"From the point of view of continuing the fight against the Russian aggressor, there is no difference in the positions of Zelensky and Zaluzhnyi. And those who are now trying to oppose them are causing damage to the state and becoming useful idiots for Putin."

Fesenko recalls a Facebook post by the deputy of "European Solidarity" (formerly "Block of Petro Poroshenko") Vladimir Ariev, that Zelensky ordered the Minister of Defense Rustem Umierov to fire Zaluzhnyi.

"It is impossible to do such things in conditions of war - some people from Petro Poroshenko's team have already crossed all kinds of ‘red lines’ because they are actually mocking Russian propaganda."

Fesenko gives a pragmatic argument why Zelensky would not want to fire Zaluzhnyi.

"You have to understand that the president's office is not stupid either. Why fire Zaluzhnyi? He will enter politics then anyway. And he is the only possible competitor to Zelensky. I do not rule out that after the end of the war Zaluzhnyi will enter politics, but now there are other tasks. And those who are now involving him in politics or bringing this topic into society are not acting in the interest of the country."

The political scientist substantiates Zelensky's statement, in which the head of state announced that it is impossible to hold elections in March 2024 - the martial law regime and the desire of Ukrainians to postpone the elections.

"For politicians and those who serve their campaigns, elections are a business. There are many aspirants here. For example, Arestovych (Oleksii Arestovych - former adviser to Zelensky) may want elections because he needs to shine, and besides, he may already have donors, who are ready to finance his campaign. There is another problem in the European Solidarity party - they are afraid of the elections. After all, if the elections had been held in the near future, Petro Poroshenko would have lost them with a very ugly result, and Zelensky he could have won in the first round. That's why the opposition candidates are constantly raising the topic of the elections in order to discredit the very possibility of holding them."

What has to happen for there to be an election?

"Unfortunately, if the war drags on and is not only positional, but 2-3 years of low-intensity war (i.e. without large-scale military operations, as it was before in Donbas), then under these conditions there is a chance to take place elections to confirm both the democracy of our country and the legitimacy of the renewed government. Public opinion may also change when Ukrainians demand renewed power. Allies may also encourage the holding of elections and this may be due to the emergence of the need to start peace talks (before that it must be confirmed that a government that has a legitimate mandate will negotiate)".

According to Fesenko, the topic of elections has been put on hold. According to him, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine must decide when, how and under what conditions elections should be organized.

"In the conditions of war, we need not a political, but a legal, constitutional, worldview solution".

Kyiv may receive F-16 fighter jets as early as this winter

Ukraine can receive American F-16 fighter jets this winter, former CIA director David Petraeus said in an interview with the Ukrainian edition of Radio Svoboda.

However, the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, has already announced that the F-16s can be provided to Ukraine no earlier than the spring of next year.

The first F-16s arrived from the Netherlands at the Romanian air base in Fetești, where they will be used to train pilots, including Ukrainian ones, the headquarters of the Romanian Air Force announced a few days ago.

The head of the office of the Ukrainian president, Andriy Yermak, arrived in the United States tonight to discuss President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace formula and the strengthening of Ukraine's defense, Ukrinform reported, referring to Yermak's post on the “X” social network.

The agency notes that in a telephone conversation yesterday, Andriy Yermak and the US President's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan discussed the need for timely delivery of weapons and ammunition for effective defense against the Russian invasion.

State media in Moscow published information about regrouping of Russian troops east of the Dnieper River, then took it down

Two Russian state media today published breaking news that Russian troops were regrouping to take up "more convenient positions" east of the Dnieper River, but minutes later took down the information, Reuters reported. The highly unusual case suggests a breakdown in communication between Russia's military leadership and state media over how to cover the situation on the battlefield in southern Ukraine, the news agency noted.

The Russian Ministry of Defense called the news that was taken down today "false information" and defined it as a "provocation", Russian media RBC reported, as quoted by Reuters. "The spread of false information about the ‘regrouping’ of troops in the Dnieper River area, allegedly on behalf of the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense, is a provocation," reads the ministry's statement, quoted by RBC.

On Friday, the Russian military said it had thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian troops to set up an outpost on the east bank of the Dnieper River and nearby islands in preparation for an assault. The US-based Institute for the Study of War said last week that Ukraine had carried out alleged operations across the Dnieper River in Kherson Oblast in October, and pointed out that Russian military bloggers were reporting on the Internet about ongoing Ukrainian ground operations on the east bank of the river.

In a series of three breaking news today, the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported that the command of Russian forces for the Dnieper has decided to redeploy military units to "more advantageous positions" east of the Dnieper River. The agency indicated that after the regrouping, some parts of these army forces could be involved in an offensive on other fronts. According to RIA Novosti, the Russian High Command agreed with the conclusions about the situation made by the Dnipro Command of the Russian Army and ordered the regrouping to begin.

Minutes later, RIA Novosti took down all three news items, reports Reuters. Another state agency, TASS, published only one breaking news story about the regrouping of Russian military units, which it took down, saying it was a mistake. TASS apologized to its readers.

Meanwhile, TASS reported that the Russian military forces "Dnepr" have destroyed over the last 24 hours an Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer of the Ukrainian army, as well as a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Krynky in the Kherson region.

"27 people from the armed forces of Ukraine were killed, and two were injured," a representative of the Russian authorities in the occupied part of the Kherson region reported to the Russian media. TASS reports that a temporary base of a Ukrainian military unit was destroyed on the territory of the islands in the Dnieper River, as well as a position of another unit in the Kharkiv direction.

TASS also reports that a resident of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Region, on the banks of the Dnieper River, died, as well as one injured as a result of Ukrainian shelling. The Russian authorities in the area report that a total of 11 shells were fired from the Ukrainian side at the populated areas in the area.

Ukrinform: Ukrainian president's chief of staff arrived in the US to discuss Zelensky's peace formula and defense strengthening

The head of the office of the Ukrainian president, Andriy Yermak, arrived in the United States to discuss the peace formula proposed by the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as the strengthening of Ukrainian defense, Ukrinform reported, referring to his publication on "X" (until recently " Twitter").

"I will have meetings in the White House, in Congress, in analytical centers, with representatives of public organizations," wrote the official Ukrainian representative. "The president's peace formula, strengthening of Ukraine's defense, comprehensive deepening of cooperation and many other important topics," Yermak also wrote, citing the list of topics on the agenda of his visit.

He announced that he had arrived in the US as part of a Ukrainian delegation led by Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy.

The head of the presidential office thanked Ukraine's partners for their support.

Ukrinform notes that in a telephone conversation yesterday, the head of the Ukrainian president's office, Andriy Yermak, and the US president's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, discussed the need for timely delivery of weapons and ammunition for effective defense against the Russian invaders.

Sergey Lavrov described the rhetoric of European leaders on Ukraine's accession to the EU as a "game”

The activation of European leaders around the issue of Kyiv's accession to the EU "is a game", said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, quoted by TASS.

"This was stated mainly by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. They are preparing some recommendations, giving guidelines, but they themselves admit that Ukraine has not fulfilled a significant part of the criteria. Kyiv states through the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba - ‘what are these criteria for, they have to accept us unconditionally’. It seems to me that this is a game, a continuation of the line that the EU is following after the disappearance of the Soviet Union," Lavrov said in response to a journalist's question.

Novinite is still the only Bulgarian media that publishes a summary of events and highlights related to the conflict, every single day. Our coverage began on day one - 24.02.2022 and will not stop until the war has concluded. Despite the pressure, our independent media will continue to provide its readers with accurate and up-to-date information. Thank you for your support! #stayinformed

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg