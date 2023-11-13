Bulgaria's Political Theater: 'Vazrazhdane' Leader Predicts Spring Elections

In a bold prediction, Kostadin Kostadinov, the leader of Bulgaria's pro-Russian party "Vazrazhdane," foresees early parliamentary elections in the spring of 2024. Speaking in Varna, Kostadinov asserted that the current government, formed by the 'assembly,' lacks sustainable support and is likely to dissolve. He attributed its fragility to overseas influences. The party leader confidently stated his expectation for parliamentary elections in April or, at the latest, June, coinciding with the European Parliament vote. Notably, Kostadinov firmly declared that his party would not endorse the government's proposed 2024 budget.

Kostadinov also provided a succinct analysis of the recent election results, expressing concern over the potential "feudalization" of Varna and the nation. He highlighted alarmingly low voter turnout and claimed that nearly half of the votes could be categorized as either bought or corporate, with the latter gaining prominence. According to Kostadinov, corporate votes represent a scenario where employers dictate their employees' voting choices. He emphasized the passive resistance of a significant portion of the population who abstain from voting, becoming bystanders in their own fate. The party leader voiced apprehensions that, without change, a few influential businessmen might orchestrate the exchange of town halls, cities, and municipalities.

While GERB suffered losses in the local elections, Kostadinov noted that "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" did not emerge as the winner. Instead, he pointed out that the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) strengthened its positions. GERB retains the most municipal councilors nationwide, with DPS in second place. Kostadinov projected that if GERB continues to decline, DPS could become the leading political force. Despite the complex political landscape, the leader of "Vazrazhdane" emphasized that his party, with 201 municipal councilors compared to 29 in 2019, aims to demonstrate that Bulgaria can have politics focused on public interest.

In the context of Varna's political situation, Kostadinov contended that all political forces experienced losses in the local vote. While the Municipal Council is notably fragmented, with 12 formations participating, Kostadinov saw potential benefits. He suggested that a fragile majority could lead to mutual restraint, preventing excessive claims. In this scenario, advisors from "Vazrazhdane" could play a crucial role as a voice of common sense and balance.